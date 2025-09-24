Max Verstappen gives a crystal clear response to whether he can still win a fifth consecutive F1 title

Max Verstappen delivered a clear verdict on his championship contention this season, pointing out the challenges he could face in clinching his fifth consecutive title. The Dutchman is being considered a serious contender after two consecutive race wins.

Red Bull's uncompetitive form this year pushed them out of championship contention. However, Verstappen managed to deliver two early wins in Japan and Imola, which were subsequently followed by two consecutive wins in Monza and Baku. This has not only given him a strong hold in third place of the Drivers' Championship, but has also reduced the gap to 69 points from the top of the table.

Despite his strong form, however, Max Verstappen mentioned that it could be a challenging race to clinch the title. He explained that with just seven races remaining this season, filling the 69-point gap could be a massive challenge.

"I don’t rely on hope. But it’s seven rounds left – 69 points is a lot - so I personally don’t think about it," Max Verstappen said (via Motorsport).

"I just go race by race, what I have been doing basically the whole season. Just trying to do the best we can, try to score the most points that we can. And then after Abu Dhabi, we’ll know."

Singapore is the next major challenge that Verstappen will face with the RB21. The track has been massively difficult for the team. They lost only one race in their most dominant season in 2023, and it was the Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen looks at Red Bull's historic performance heading into Singapore

As mentioned, Singapore could be a difficult track for Red Bull to capture this season. The team has had good straight-line speed; however, they have failed to deliver on medium-paced corners, which is the most significant highlight of the Marina Bay street circuit.

Discussing RBR's previous performances at Monza and Baku, where they won this season, Max Verstappen mentioned that it was a "big plus" that they managed to deliver the strong results. However, he remains unsure of the Singapore GP next.

"Monza has never really been a particularly strong track for us, so to do that was already a big plus," he added. "Baku has been alright, but never amazing — apart from maybe '21, '22, I guess. But the rest has always been a bit difficult. So, to have a weekend like this, it was very important."

"Singapore is a completely different challenge again with the high downforce, so we'll see what we can do there. It's difficult to say at the moment, but the last two race weekends have been amazing for us."

The 2025 F1 Singapore GP could act as a benchmark for RBR for the remaining season. A strong result in that race could promise a future championship contention, and Max Verstappen might return to the top step of the podium more often.

