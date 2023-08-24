Max Verstappen gives hilarious answer when questioned if he has been accused of cheating

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen had a hilarious answer to one of the casual questions asked of him during one of Grill The Grid's episodes. The Dutchman's reply was so hilarious that it went instantly viral on various social media platforms after the episode went live.

At the start of the video series, Grill The Grid's fourth episode, the hostess of the show casually asked whether he had not been accused of cheating in 2022. She said:

"You weren't accused of cheating last year, were you?"

To this, Max Verstappen hilariously replied that he was not, at least in the Grill The Grid episodes that happened last year. He said:

"Uh...not on Grill The Grid, no."

After saying this, both the hostess, the Red Bull driver, and others in the room laughed quite a lot.

This was, of course, quite comical since some in the F1 community have accused Verstappen and Red Bull of cheating and not winning races and championships fair and square.

Even though F1 drivers are usually not too much affected by the opinions and happenings on the F1 social media space, they are aware of what people are saying about them. This statement was proof that Verstappen is well aware that he has been accused by some, if not for the 2022 F1 season, then definitely for 2021, where he was in an intense championship battle with Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen has dominated the sport since 2022, winning most of the races and clinching the title. He currently has two drivers' World Championships to his name and will most likely add a third to the list in 2023.

Max Verstappen does not see or think about the controversial 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi race

It is safe to say that one of the most intense and important races for Max Verstappen was the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, where he won his first World Championship. However, his first title was somewhat tainted since the decisions taken by former race director Michael Masi during a safety car period were extremely controversial and created a massive rift in the fanbase.

Despite all this, Verstappen recently explained how he does not watch or think about that race anymore. He is focused on moving forward and will put the same amount of focus into the upcoming race.

The Dutchman told De Telegraaf:

"No, I don’t watch that back. I know I won. Usually it’s friends who enjoy watching that back again. I don’t have much to do with it now. Maybe later, when I have stopped. In the months after that race in Abu Dhabi, I did look back a bit, but at some point I only look forward," he said. "This season it might all look easy for the viewer, but then I am completely in that focus and am only concerned with the next race."

After winning the championship, there were many who did not see Max Verstappen as a true champion simply because he had an advantage over Lewis Hamilton after the controversial decisions by Michael Masi. To this day, the 2021 F1 season is discussed by thousands.