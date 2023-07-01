Max Verstappen gives his take on the 'hairy moment' with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint

Max Verstappen held off the rest of the grid to win in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint race. The Dutchman has gained another eight points in his championship challenge, thwarting the field in intermittent conditions.

Verstappen momentarily lost the race lead as his teammate Sergio Perez got the best of the Dutchman heading into the first corner. However, the two-time world champion got the Mexican back into the hairpin at turn 3, much to the dismay of the former Racing Point driver.

Under the new format, Max Verstappen's result in the sprint race will not affect his starting position on Sunday. However, the Dutchman will start Sunday's race in P1 as he took pole position in Friday's qualifying.

Meanwhile, the rest of the grid was locked in dogfights of their own, with positions changing rapidly over the 24-lap race. Lando Norris, who started in P3, lost a number of positions after getting caught up in the battle in front of him.

Speaking to Naomi Schiff in parc ferme after the race, Max Verstappen spoke about his tussle with his teammate:

"A little bit of hairy moment out of turn one. And of course, when you get forced onto the grass, it's very slippery but we managed to keep the car under control and from there, we just did our race."

Max Verstappen talks about track limits after taking pole position in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Verstappen spoke his mind on the heavily-enforced track limits during qualifying for the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. The Dutchman has now taken his fourth consecutive pole position in 2023, putting himself in the best possible position to win the race on Sunday.

Verstappen is well on his way to giving his team the perfect gift, taking pole at the Austrian team's home track. And now, having won the sprint race leading up to the main event, it seems to be another potentially perfect weekend for Red Bull.

However, a lot of drivers, including the two-time world champion, had their laps deleted for infringing upon track limits in the final two corners. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was one of the drivers who was caught out by track limits and will start the race in P15, much to the dismay of his fans and team.

Speaking about track limits with Jolyon Palmer in parc ferme after the event, Verstappen said:

"It was very difficult due to track limits. We don't do this on purpose, but with these speeds and all these high-speed corners, it's so hard to judge the white line. That's why you could see a lot of people getting caught out - including myself. It is about surviving. Even in Q3, you just want a banker a lap."

With Max Verstappen in the best possible position to win yet another race in 2023, it will be interesting to watch the Dutchman on Sunday.

