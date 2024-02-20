Max Verstappen gives his verdict on the revised sprint format for the 2024 F1 season

Max Verstappen feels the revised sprint format for the 2024 season is more logical than the one before. Speaking to the onsite media at the launch of the Red Bull RB20, the Dutch champion felt that the new sprint format and Parc Ferme rules make a big difference.

Despite his dislike for sprint races, Max Verstappen is content with the revised sprint format, which has moved the sprint qualifying to Friday and the race to Saturday.

The new format of the Parc Ferme will allow teams to make setup changes during the sprint, qualifying, and main race, allowing for more flexibility in car setups. This change was deemed necessary by the Dutchman, who believed it would make the weekend easier and more efficient.

Asked about his views on the revised sprint format, Max Verstappen said:

“I think there’s a bit more logic, I would say with how the format is formed. For me, I don't get more excited by winning a sprint, fighting for these kind of races. But yeah its at least a bit more logical.”

Speaking about the new Parc Ferme rule changes, the Dutchman said:

“Yeah I think thats a bit better. Sometimes you get stuck and your weekend is ruined. You can’t really change anything. So for sure it will help a bit.”

Asked about his views on Formula 1 this year with its long calendar, Max Verstappen said:

“The same as last year. I mean you just go with the flow, of course its a bit longer. To be honest, when you once are in the middle of the season, you are anyway in this F1 mode. So you can never really switch off. So then you just keep going.”

Max Verstappen claims to have a new trainer for the 2024 season

Max Verstappen has replaced his trainer, Bradley Scanes, with Rupert Manwaring, citing that Scanes wanted to spend more time with his family with the increasing number of races. The Dutchman has already started training with Manwaring and has settled into the routine.

Asked about changes made to his preparation or routine over the winter, Max Verstappen said:

“Not much. Of course I’m working with a new trainer. And I’ve settled things, things been going really well and happy with what we’ve done. Yeah feel well prepared and I’m also very happy to be driving the car. Instead of just working out.”

Asked about the reason behind changing his trainer, the Dutchman said:

“Well thats a decision that was just made last year. Like my trainer then wanted to spend a lot of time with family. Its a lot of races. So yeah happy so far.”

Scanes worked with Max Verstappen for four years since 2020 and plans to pursue ventures outside F1. His new trainer Manwaring had worked with his former teammate Carlos Sainz since their debut season in 2015. Manwaring's father had also worked with Jos Verstappen in the past. The British trainer is a part of Hinsta Performance founded by Dr. Aki Hinsta who had previously worked with Lewis Hamilton and Mika Hakkinen.