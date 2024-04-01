"Max Verstappen isn't going to leave Red Bull to join Aston Martin": F1 pundit on Mercedes being the best bet if the Dutch driver changes teams

F1 pundit Ben Anderson recently explained why Mercedes is the only good option for Max Verstappen if he ever decides to leave Red Bull.

Even though Verstappen's name is synonymous with Red Bull, rumors about him leaving the Austrian team emerged, especially after Christian Horner's investigation fiasco.

In February, Horner was investigated after being accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee. Though Red Bull GmBH concluded the investigation and cleared him of all accusations, the situation worsened after an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between Horner and the employee.

Amid all the controversies, Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, publicly criticized Christian Horner for ruining his team. After he met with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff at the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP, loads of rumors sparked about Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull to join the Silver Arrows.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, Ben Anderson stated how Ferrari and McLaren are already settled with their driver lineup, leaving Mercedes the only top team Verstappen could go to. He added that the three-time world champion would not go to a midfield or a backmarker team.

"If you take Red Bull out because Max goes 'I'm not staying' for whatever reason, Ferrari is locked in with Leclerc and Hamilton for the foreseeable [future]. Mercedes is the next best bet. McLaren has signed its drivers as well. Max is not going to leave Red Bull for Aston Martin or any of the teams below that. So it's kind of a comfortable situation for Wolff to be in," the F1 pundit said.

Toto Wolff addresses the possibility of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has openly talked about Max Verstappen's potential move to his team. Ever since Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was confirmed and Red Bull started experiencing internal power struggle and turmoil, several rumors emerged about Verstappen's transfer.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia during the Australian GP, Toto Wolff talked about the free seat at the Brackley-based team after 2024, which Max Verstappen could fill if he decides to leave Red Bull.

"We have a slot free, the only one in the top teams – unless Max decides he goes. Then the slot is not going to be free with us anymore," Wolff said.

Talking about the relationship with the Verstappen family, he added:

"Exactly. So, it’s a kind of a relationship that needs to happen at a certain stage, but we don’t know when."

As of now, Verstappen continues to dominate the 2024 F1 season. He won two out of the first three races and scored a total of 51 championship points.