F1 fans were left bewildered after Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman was given four penalty points in an FIA super license by the stewards for his red flag infringement during the 2025 British Grand Prix. The young British driver had an excellent qualifying session at his home race, as he finished P8 behind fellow rookie and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at the end of Q3.

Ad

However, the 20-year-old will start the race from P18 after he was hit with a 10-place grid penalty for his red flag infringement during the FP3 session. Bearman crashed his 2025 challenger at the pit lane entry in the red flag period after he spun the car due to cold brakes and wrecked the car.

The stewards found Oliver Bearman guilty of damaging the car and gave him a 10-place grid drop for the main race, as they believed that the latter did not comply with the red flag guidelines. Apart from a grid penalty, the British driver was also given four points on his FIA Super License, which takes the tally to eight points after 11 races.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the stewards' decision regarding the Haas driver in X, with one fan claiming:

"Verstappen got less after trying to kill George lol"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They threw the kitchen sink at him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Boy the stewards hate this man," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Its just half season and he already have 8/12 penalty points, oh god," wrote a fan.

"FIA using him as an example to beat the British passport allegations," claimed a fan.

"Why can he never just have a normal race weekend, every single time something has to happen," asked a fan.

Ad

Oliver Bearman has scored six points in 11 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season and has not been in the points since the Bahrain GP.

Oliver Bearman comments on his 10-place grid penalty at Silverstone

Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman stated that he was sad and angry at himself for the mistake he made during the FP3 session, which gave him a 10-place grid penalty for his home race.

Ad

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Brit reflected on his mistake and said:

“We were doing a very slow lap under the red flag, and then going into the pit entry with very cold tires and brakes I didn't really account for that. So yeah just a silly, dumb error, because when I hit the brakes, they were stone cold, and so were the tyres, and I lost it. So silly, and really kicking myself.

Ad

“I'm still angry at myself and very sad, but I'm glad at least that we could show the good thing today was that we have a quick car in qualifying trim, which hasn't been the case more recently."

Oliver Bearman has finished P11 in the last two consecutive race weekends and sacrificed his race in Austria to aid his teammate Esteban Ocon's finish in the points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More