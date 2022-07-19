"He has an incredibly natural feel for racing"- Max Verstappen a 'great gift' who makes it 'very open, honest and easy' to work with, feels Red Bull's engineer

Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, has praised the young Dutch driver, claiming that he is really easy to work with. The pair have worked together since Verstappen's debut with Red Bull in 2016, winning their first race together on that very day in Spain.

Known to many as GP, Lambiase has played a crucial role in helping the 24-year-old become the formidable driver that he is today. The reigning world champion himself recently claimed that he can't see himself in the sport without Lambiase, who works behind the scenes, giving the Red Bull driver all the information and data he needs.

GP has praised Max Verstappen's honest and open approach to racing, claiming the world champion has the perfect mix of an analytical yet natural feel for racing. Lambiase explained in the Red Bulletin Heroes Verstappen Edition magazine:

“The relationship between a driver and a race engineer is based on mutual trust. The more direct a driver is, the more he trusts the team. My experience is that if a driver stops giving his honest opinion about the car and starts circling it, the results get worse. Max is direct, but so am I. That makes working with him very open, honest and easy.”

Gianpiero Lambiase continued:

“Some drivers want to get to the bottom of the data, while others don't want to be involved at all. And then there's Max. He explains very precisely where he can push the car to the limit and what exactly he needs to drive faster. We always know what to do because of his instructions. A driver who can communicate clearly is a great gift. He has an incredibly natural feel for racing, coupled with a good analytical mind.”

Max Verstappen's style suits Red Bull perfectly, claims Mark Webber

Former F1 and Red Bull driver Mark Webber believes that Max Verstappen and Red Bull are tied together in a “crazy good marriage” that has been incredibly beneficial for both parties.

Webber, who used to drive for the team in the early 2010s, claims that the young, talented, and ambitious driver's style fits the brand's image perfectly. He also claimed that it would be difficult to think of Verstappen driving for any other brand, given his synergy with Red Bull.

Speaking to Formule1 ahead the 2022 F1 French GP, Webber said:

“It’s very hard to imagine Max [Verstappen] driving for another team. Max and Red Bull, that’s just a crazy good marriage when you look at how they perform and what a great banner he is for the Red Bull brand. The ‘Verstappen style’ suits Red Bull perfectly; he embodies what Red Bull stands for.”

The reigning world champion has been with Red Bull for the entirety of his F1 career and after winning his maiden world title in 2021 has claimed that he will see off his career with the Austrian giants. Max Verstappen currently leads the Driver Standings by 38-points, but with half the season yet to be raced, there is still plenty of time for his rivals to catch up.

