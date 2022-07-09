"It's been really enjoyable working with him"- Max Verstappen happy with Sergio Perez's contract extension at Red Bull

Max Verstappen said that he is happy with Red Bull extending Sergio Perez’s contract for another two seasons, saying that it has been “really enjoyable” to work with the Mexican driver since the latter joined the team at the start of 2021.

Given Perez’s impressive performances thus far with the team, particularly during last season’s title battle, the reigning world champion felt that it was “quite a straightforward” decision for Red Bull to retain him. Speaking ahead of the 2022 Austrian GP, Max Verstappen said:

“I think it was quite a straightforward decision to give Checo [Sergio Perez] another contract. And yeah, it’s been really enjoyable working with him as well, like we have a good time on/off track and that’s also very important to a team that there is no heated moments.”

He added:

“I think what is important to the team is that both cars are scoring solid points and that’s what we’re doing at the moment.”

Sergio Perez has proven to be a solid asset to the Austrian team since it took a gamble to sign him at the end of 2020 when Racing Point decided to prematurely end his contract.

His pace against Max Verstappen in particular has been extremely good compared to his predecessors Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly. Furthermore, Perez has often played the team game, willingly sacrificing his own race results to aid Verstappen, hence solidifying the team’s trust in him.

Despite Sergio Perez being more of a threat to him compared to his previous teammates, the Dutchman has a positive attitude towards Perez, given the lack of tension between them. He said:

“We all try to win the race but at the end of the day, also we try to win as a team and work together and I think we’ve been doing that really well. That’s why he is also staying.”

Max Verstappen not surprised by Sergio Perez’ pace in 2022

Max Verstappen said that he was not surprised with teammate Sergio Perez’ pace this season, claiming that he “always knew” that the latter was quick in the right car. Speaking ahead of the 2022 Austrian GP, Verstappen said:

“I always knew he was very quick and stuff so there was nothing really shocking or surprising to me. I knew what he could do.”

Sergio Perez has already taken a victory for Red Bull this season, along with his first career-pole position. The Mexican also narrowly missed out on a potential victory at the British GP last weekend.

It will be interesting to see what he can achieve in today's Sprint Qualifying in Austria.

