Max Verstappen highlights Kimi Antonelli’s quality he appreciates the most

Red Bull's star driver, Max Verstappen, has taken the time to cast light on a specific quality of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, which impresses him the most. In line with this, Verstappen has appreciated the latter's attitude of not 'taking it easy' in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ad

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is competing in his maiden F1 season this year. The campaign is 16 rounds down, and the Italian has had several lows among a few highs.

Senior Mercedes teammate George Russell is sitting handsomely in P4 in the drivers' championship with 194 points, whereas Andrea Kimi Antonelli, on his end, is way down in P8 with only 66 points. The young Italian is even behind Williams driver Alex Albon (P7 with 70 points).

Ad

Trending

During last week's Italian GP race weekend, Antonelli had an average outing once again as he managed a P9 in a Mercedes. However, amid his ongoing tough spell in Formula 1, four-time world champion Max Verstappen has recently applauded him.

"Making mistakes in your first season in F1 is part of the equation. What I like most about him is that he doesn't take it easy. He always gives his all, and I see myself reflected in him. It's not easy to start at a top team, which, moreover, doesn't constantly fight for victories. He'll be fine, he just needs a little time." Via F1i.com.

Ad

The 2025 Formula 1 season has only eight Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Next up is this week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend, and quite a few eyes will be on Antonelli to see how he will perform.

Max Verstappen and Andrea Kimi Antonelli had a collision in Austrian GP

Max Verstappen and Andrea Kimi Antonelli - Source: Getty

While Max Verstappen has showered some praise on Andrea Kimi Antonelli amid the latter's tough 2025 campaign, the duo collided on the race track during the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix (29 June).

Ad

On the very first lap of the race, Kimi Antonelli rammed his car into Verstappen's RB21 going into Turn 3 of the Red Bull Ring. It meant that both drivers had to unfortunately retire, and following the incident, the latter came up with the following take via an interaction with F1:

"Unlucky, I guess. It is what it is. I spoke quickly to Kimi, he came with me to the hospitality. I think every driver has made a mistake like that. No one does that on purpose as well so for me, that’s not a big deal. It was not the weekend that I guess we hoped for pace wise. Then of course we were a little bit unlucky in Qualifying with that yellow flag, otherwise you start a bit further ahead."

The remaining eight races of the 2025 F1 season could decide the fate of Kimi Antonelli in the sport. He has not yet signed a contract extension with Mercedes for 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More