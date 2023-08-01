Max Verstappen highlights one major factor on which his long-term F1 future depends

As the F1 2023 season enters its summer break, Max Verstappen has secured 10 podium finishes out of a possible 12 victories. He is on an eight-race winning streak and already has a third consecutive World Championship in sight.

Verstappen has been unchallenged as he has registered victory after victory. His closest rival for the championship trophy, teammate Sergio Perez, is 125 points behind him.

The Dutch driver claimed that if he didn't enter race weekends knowing that he would win, his motivation to compete in Formula 1 would actually decrease.

"This keeps the fire going. If I have to rock up and I have no chance of winning then the fire starts to go away," Max Verstappen told SkySports F1.

The current contract between Red Bull Racing and Verstappen will end at the end of the 2028 season. Verstappen has reiterated many times at he would be happy to retire from the sport after a couple of championships.

Lewis Hamilton suggests he would challenge Max Verstappen if he had the same car

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, recently stated that he would have challenged Max Verstappen much closer than his current teammate, Sergio Perez if he was in the other Red Bull vehicle.

"It is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about it. Do I want to be as fast as them? Of course. Would I like to have a car that's as fast as them? Of course. If was in Sergio's car, Max would not be having the same time he's having now. But it's not the way life is," Hamilton said (via Sporza)

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in the Belgian Grand Prix and is currently standing fourth in the driver's Championship behind Charles Leclerc.