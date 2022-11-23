Max Verstappen is currently one of the biggest names in F1. Within a span of a few years, the Dutchman has proven his mettle to the world. It seems that at this rate, Max Verstappen is bound to break all the records out there. But there seems to be some distasteful news coming out of the circuits.

As we have come to know, in an interview with Sky Sports F1 before his win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen refused to commit to the sport for long, saying:

"I want to do other stuff."

Max Verstappen spoke to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the win, saying:

"I don't know after that [after 2028]. But it also probably depends how competitive we are in '28. I've still got time. I don't want to make drastic decisions now."

Stating that he may consider retiring after his deal with Red Bull Racing runs out, he added:

"F1 is amazing and I've achieved a lot, and I'm very happy and proud about it... but it's a lot of travelling and it's a lot of races. And at one point, what is more important? Is family more important, or is F1 more important? That's when you need to make your mind up."

Max Verstappen thinks 2023 will be challenging

Max Verstappen thinks replicating the 2022 F1 season in 2023 will be a difficult task. He believes next season might have some really challenging days in store, with the campaign being 24 races long.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his thoughts on the 24-race season in 2023, the newly crowned double champion replied:

"We'll try to, of course, get it as close as we can to this year, because replicating something like this will be very tough – but I have a lot of good hope within the people in the team that we can create again a really good car."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @HondaRacingGLB.



All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it’s been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @redbullracing All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it’s been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work 1️⃣5️⃣An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @redbullracing & @HondaRacingGLB.All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it’s been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work 💪 https://t.co/nsUP2qhOIj

All things considered, it is, at the very least, going to be a mentally and physically exhausting season for the drivers and the teams next year. The challenge has been put up already and we are sure to find out if the world of F1 will be prepared.

