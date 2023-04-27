Max Verstappen hints at teams using sprint races to prepare for the Grand Prix on Sunday

Max Verstappen believes that teams could use the sprint race to analyze data for the main race on Sunday (April 30).

Speaking ahead of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP in Baku, the Dutchman felt that evaluating their own performance against their rivals relying on simulation tools alone could be tricky.

Asked by Sportskeeda how much teams can rely on simulation analytical tools without a practice session to evaluate their performance, the Dutchman replied:

“Yeah I think it will be a bit tough but you will learn i think quite a bit throughout the sprint race as well. And probably you take that in to the main race.”

Further probed by Sportskeeda on whether the sprint race will be used as an additional practice session by drivers, the Red Bull driver said:

“In terms of understanding the tyres, probably a little bit more. I do think that on most tracks when you do the sprint, you have the tyre say even if you make a bit of a mistake with the way you approach the start of the race. The tyres will hang in there to bring it to end. But again it gives you a bit of better picture than getting into the race.”

Max Verstappen believes it is difficult to rely on simulation tools alone to evaluate their own performance or compare it to their rivals without any long run data from the practice sessions.

In terms of drivers not pushing too much in the sprint and using it as a practice session instead, the Dutchman felt that it could be the case in terms of tire performance. According to Max Verstappen, it could also help drivers change their approach and understand the tires better.

In the traditional race weekend format, teams and drivers often have enough data available to them in terms of performance evaluation from long-run simulations to determine their own pace and their rivals. Without the other two practice sessions, most teams will be relying on simulation analytical tools and the sprint race to gather data.

Max Verstappen explains that his opinion on the sprint format is from a racing perspective

Having expressed discontent often towards the new sprint format and changes to the race weekends, Max Verstappen explained that his opinion comes from a race perspective. The Dutchman believes that his opinion does clash with those running the sport, as their opinion is from a fan perspective and a business perspective.

While he agreed that sprint races can add more excitement to a race weekend, he also feels it gives away a lot of the data. He insists that the sprint could jeopardize the main event in terms of stealing thunder from the main race or make it more predictable.

Asked if the direction the sport was taking or the sprint format was good for the sport, Max Verstappen replied:

“Yeah. It’s like what I said before as well. I look at it from a racing point of view and probably F1 looks at it from a business point of view. Of course I understand these sprint races probably add, and are a bit more exciting but I look at it from the racing point of view."

"And like well normally when you do the sprint races, there is that one exiting one with a few shunts here and there, damage blah blah blah and safety car, a bit more excitement."

"But then throughout the race you get quite a clear picture of what is happening, who is the quickest, blah blah, then you also have a clear view of what is going to happen the next day and that probably takes a bit of the shine away from the main event, which I think should always be the special event.”

Reiterating that the main race is the highlight of the weekend, Max Verstappen has been vocal in the past about the sport making too many tweaks and steering away from its racing DNA.

The new sprint format will feature only one practice session followed by the main race qualifying. Saturday will comprise of sprint qualifying followed by the sprint race, and the main race will be on Sunday. The Azerbaijan GP will be the first race on the calendar to feature this new sprint format along with five other venues shortlisted for the same.

