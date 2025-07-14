Max Verstappen insists on “great relationship” with former RB teammate amid recent revelation

Mexican star driver Sergio Perez has been the only driver in recent times to partner Max Verstappen and get somewhat decent results in the second Red Bull. While the two had a reasonably good relationship in the first year, things changed in the second year. Check recently came out and shared a cunning personality trait of the Dutchman. However, when the four-time F1 champion was asked about the same, he insisted on having a great relationship with Perez.

Sergio Perez made the move to Red Bull for 2021 and replaced Alex Albon to partner Max Verstappen. The Mexican driver played a crucial role in the Dutchman's first F1 title after he brilliantly blocked Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

However, things changed between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez after the 2022 Monaco GP, where the Mexican driver crashed in Q3, which prevented Verstappen from setting a final lap. Checo hence took the pole position and won the race.

Things broke out at the 2022 Brazilian GP, where Verstappen was asked to let Sergio Perez by so that the Mexican could get points and crucially finish P2 in the championship. The Dutchman refused to let his teammate, and Perez’s Monaco GP shenanigans were reported as the reason behind Verstappen's decision.

Sergio Perez recently appeared on a podcast and suggested that Max Verstappen often holds grudges that are more often than not settled on the track. The four-time F1 champion was asked what he thought about Perez’s recent statement, as he replied,

“No, but I also think how you word [the question] is not how he meant it. I have a great relationship with Checo, we were great team-mates and so I have a lot of respect for him, he has a lot of respect for me, and that is it from my side.”

Max Verstappen ‘hopeful’ of seeing Sergio Perez back in F1 amid the Cadillac F1 rumours

Red Bull sacked Sergio Perez after the 2024 F1 season following a poor season. While Red Bull were able to win the constructors' championship in 2024 despite Perez's subpar performance, they lost the same in 2024 to McLaren, whilst Verstappen went on to become the champion.

Nonetheless, Cadillac F1’s entry has been confirmed for the 2026 F1 season, and Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are reported as drivers of interest for the American team's debut season. Max Verstappen was asked about seeing Perez back in the F2 paddock, to which he replied,

“I am looking forward to hopefully seeing him again in the paddock soon, and I still need to give him a helmet of mine.“

“So for me, whatever is written in the media, I know how Checo is and we have a great relationship,” added Verstappen

Perez is the only driver since 2019 who's managed to win a race in the second Red Bull car whilst partnering Max Verstappen.

