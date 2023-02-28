Max Verstappen could be joined by Nyck de Vries over Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull next season

Karun Chandhok, Sky Sports 1 analyst, feels that Daniel Ricciardo could be under pressure from Nyck de Vries, one of the new faces that the sport will witness in the 2023 season.

After Daniel Ricciardo was made the third driver in Red Bull, there have been expectations of him taking Sergio Perez's role as the second driver in the upcoming season. If not that, it also adds hope to the fact that the Australian could find himself in a better seat later in the seasons.

However, as Chandhok feels, the team might as well favour Nyck de Vries as their second driver if his performance with AlphaTauri is impressive enough in the very first season. GPBlog.com quoted him as saying:

"I don't think Daniel [Ricciardo] is a factor. I think that if De Vries has a good season, he is putting himself in the queue ahead of Daniel."

He also revealed that Red Bull was impressed with De Vries during the pre-season testing.

"Just the rumblings coming out of the Red Bull camp. They rate him very highly in testing so far."

This could turn out to be a trouble to Daniel Ricciardo because the expectations with him are that he will be moving to a better spot within Red Bull itself.

Sergio Perez might as well be a threat to Daniel Ricciardo

As mentioned above, Daniel Ricciardo is in line to take Sergio Perez's place at Red Bull. However, it might turn out to be a little difficult for the Australian since Checo has been quite competitive against Max Verstappen.

Karun Chandhok also stated that the Mexican can be a threat to the Dutchman in at least three to four races during the season because of his amazing performance.

"The reality is there are probably only going to be 3-4 weekends a year where Checo is a true threat to Max. It's not week in, week out. If Checo is smart, which we know he is, he will realise if he plays the team game and plays nice, 'I can get an extension.'"

Jordi 🇲🇽 @JordiCarSeries Sergio Pérez vs Daniel Ricciardo in similar performing cars. Do whatever you want with this information Sergio Pérez vs Daniel Ricciardo in similar performing cars. Do whatever you want with this information https://t.co/sCxu6rtNLk

Daniel Ricciardo's move to Red Bull as a reserve driver for 2023 also comes with the hope that he will have a seat in a competitive team in the upcoming seasons. With many of the teams developing fast enough, it could as well be true, but as Chandhok stated, it is hard for the Australian to become Red Bull's second driver.

