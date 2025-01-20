Max Verstappen joining Aston Martin for a reported $1,000,000,000+ contract ‘won’t be the most surprising thing’, says Juan Pablo Montoya

Recently, reports started circulating regarding Aston Martin's alleged interest in acquiring Max Verstappen with an eye-watering $1 billion-plus contract. While the English team has dismissed such speculations, ex-F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya asserted how Verstappen moving to Aston Martin would not be something out of the blue

Last year, design genius Adrian Newey announced that he would be parting ways with Red Bull. Soon after, the 66-year-old revealed that he would join Aston Martin during the 2025 season.

The effects of his arrival would start appearing possibly in 2026/27, which would push the Silverstone-based team into a dilemma, pushing it to find a long-term alternative soon. The team's major point scorer, Fernando Alonso would be 46 by then and on the last leg of his current contract. As Montoya explained (via Instant Casino):

"If everything lines up well, Aston could be winning in ‘27 or ‘28, not before that. But by 2028, Fernando’s going to be 47/48. So, who’s going to be there? And by then, does Lance still want to race?"

The Colombian further claimed that it would not amaze him if Max Verstappen joined the Silverstone-based outfit as he would be working with old allies in the form of Newey and Honda. Moreover, the $1 billion-plus contract would not be an easy opportunity to shy away from.

The ball remains in Red Bull's park to retain Max Verstappen

Christian Horner (L), Helmut Marko, and Max Verstappen (R) at the Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The reigning champion is the star of Red Bull. He has won four driver's championships and 63 wins in nine years with the team. Along with this, his impressive performances have helped the Austrian giant clinch two constructors titles during the ground-effect era of regulations.

Moreover, team principal Christian Horner is aware of the contributions made by the Dutchman. He praised Verstappen for his unprecedented trust in the team but acknowledged Red Bull's responsibility to give him a car that he can fight for championships with (via Planet F1):

"The relationship that Max has with the team, you can see there’s a great amount of trust there. It’s down to us to deliver, and I’m sure that we’ll provide him with a car that he can fight again for the championship, I’ve got no doubt about that."

The season opener will be hosted in Melbourne on March 16 for the first time since 2019. Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari are expected to take the fight for the 2025 title in both realms.

