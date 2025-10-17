"Max Verstappen is just Toto Wolff’s toxic ex at this stage": Fans react to the Mercedes boss admitting his mistake in pursuing the Dutch driver

Mercedes' supremo Toto Wolff admitted during the United States GP race weekend that he made a mistake in trying to lure away Max Verstappen from Red Bull. This led fans to make several digs while making a hilarious analogy about the relationship that Wolff and the Dutchman now share after failed contract talks.By the midway point of 2025, Verstappen and Red Bull's relationship was seemingly on the breaking point. The talk about an exit clause possibly allowing the 27-year-old to ditch the Austrian giant, and with Mercedes ready knocking on his door, a move away from Milton Keynes looked to be on the cards.But, this all changed ahead of the Hungarian GP weekend, where the reigning champion affirmed his future with Red Bull until the 2026 season. This came after a myriad of contract talks between Verstappen and the Mercedes camp.So, reflecting on his failed pursuit to draw the four-time champion away from Red Bull, Wolff told Sky Sports:&quot;The truth is, you've got to learn from the mistake. There wasn't any on-purpose flirting. It's just a coincidence. It was clear that you needed to have that conversation. We ended up in the same place in the summer.&quot;Subsequently, fans reacted to Wolff's reply and wrote on X:&quot;Max is just Toto’s toxic ex at this stage.&quot;M8 Sandro @54nd10LINKMax is just Toto’s toxic ex at this stage&quot;Their messy ass situationship,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;The switch up is wild,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans further shared their thoughts on the whole saga between Verstappen and Wolff:&quot;We'll be back at it next year,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;Too little too late,&quot; another netizen wrote.&quot;Give it a rest,&quot; a third netizen shared.On the other hand, Max Verstappen qualified on pole for the Sprint race, beating out the papaya duo for the top spot.Max Verstappen expects to have a tough battle during the United States GP Sprint race Max Verstappen's helmet after the sprint qualifying session for the 2025 F1 United States GP race weekend - Source: GettyLando Norris had topped the FP1 session, and McLaren looked to be on course for another Sprint pole this year. However, Max Verstappen was regarded to be the only person who could derail a stellar result for McLaren, and indeed he was able to accomplish this.Verstappen qualified less than a tenth ahead of Norris, but this was enough to secure him the front seat for the shortened race. But, he would be accompanied by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the top three, who could give him a run for his money.So, reflecting on the task lying ahead, the Red Bull driver said in the post-sprint qualifying interview on the F1TV broadcast:“It worked out well. I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow with the Sprint, but that is exactly what we want to see, right? So yeah, I’m excited for tomorrow and happy with today.&quot;If the top-three starters finish in the same order at the end of 19 laps, then Max Verstappen would gain two points on championship leader Oscar Piastri and a single point on Lando Norris in the drivers' championship standings.