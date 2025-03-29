Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet turn heads in latest appearance in Monaco

Max Verstappen was recently spotted in Monaco with his partner, Kelly Piquet. The couple could be seen walking around with shopping bags. Piquet had moved in with Verstappen in Monaco earlier, and the couple also announced their pregnancy back in December.

Verstappen and Piquet are one of the more widely known couples on the Formula 1 grid. They met each other for the first time in 2019 and started dating a year later. The couple is regularly spotted together on the grid or in social media posts that they share with their followers. Kelly is the mother of a five-year-old daughter, Penelope, who was born when she was dating former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

In a recent video shared on social media, Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet were spotted shopping together in Monaco.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's family is set to expand as Penelope will welcome her sibling soon this year. In December, the couple posted a picture on Instagram revealing their pregnancy as they celebrated their "little miracle."

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. Understandably, she grew up around motorsports throughout her life. She has worked in the fashion and lifestyle industry and for Vogue Latinoamerica. She was also a columnist for the Marie Claire magazine.

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet reveals battling hair loss during post-COVID recovery

Piquet has gained over a million followers on Instagram in recent years. She regularly posts about her lifestyle, dressed in chic fashion, sharing her life events with her followers.

Recently, she participated in a Q&A session where a fan questioned her health and recovery journey. Piquet revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early 2022, following which she had a difficult time recovering.

"In the beginning of 2022 I got COVID-19 and after that, my health, during that year, completely plummeted. I was ill every 6 weeks and would never fully recover. Also, my anemia, which I had since a teenager, got even worse, which then heavily affected my hair loss."

She then wrote about her trainer who helped her recover from this, which took quite some time:

"Around September 2022 I decided to work with @lifeasJane. And she completely transformed me and taught me so much about health and well-being. It wasn't until a few weeks, months into 2023 that I felt like I was back to myself. Healing takes time and dedication. No quick fixes."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are going through a major stage in their lives with an expanding family. As for the former's racing career, he is currently chasing his fifth consecutive World Championship, however, McLaren's pace at the front of the grid currently seems out of bounds for Red Bull's RB21.

