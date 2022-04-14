Max Verstappen launches own racing team, combining the best of real and virtual worlds

Max Verstappen recently announced the launch of his racing team Verstappen.com. His venture is in conjunction with Red Bull and will help racing in both the real and virtual worlds. As part of his racing team, Verstappen will support both e-sports as well as racing in the real world. The livery in these races will feature a Verstappen.com Racing x Red Bull logo for both real and virtual competitors.

Powered by Red Bull, this initiative will fuel my passion in the virtual & real world of racing together with the teams & drivers I feel closely connected to 🤝 Very excited to share with you all, Verstappen.com Racing is herePowered by Red Bull, this initiative will fuel my passion in the virtual & real world of racing together with the teams & drivers I feel closely connected to 🤝 Very excited to share with you all, Verstappen.com Racing is here 💪Powered by Red Bull, this initiative will fuel my passion in the virtual & real world of racing together with the teams & drivers I feel closely connected to 🤝 https://t.co/Z4fWPw7N0b

Verstappen's father Jos is expected to represent the team in the Belgian Rally Championship. The team will also support Thierry Vermeulen in his debut at the ADAC GT Masters championship.

Speaking about his new venture, the reigning world champion said:

“Racing has always been my biggest passion in life, from the moment I first stepped into a go-kart until today. Besides my own Formula 1 career, racing is what I dedicate most of my time to, I am truly happy that, with the Verstappen.com Racing team, I can share the love for racing with drivers and teams I feel closely connected to. Apart from the fun it brings me, I can also share my racing knowledge with them, which hopefully helps everybody to improve themselves.”

Verstappen also touched on the importance of having an association with Red Bull extending into this venture, saying:

“After agreeing upon a long-term deal with Red Bull Racing earlier this year, I am very happy to be part of the Red Bull family for many years to come. The close partnership with Red Bull as a company is also reflected in the fact that they are supporting the Verstappen.com Racing team for the coming years, which makes me very proud. I can’t wait to get started and keep pushing flat out.”

Max Verstappen on the back foot in the championship

We have to work hard the coming days to get on top of things and improve for Imola. Gutted. Very frustrating to end another race like this as we were looking at an easy P2Congrats to @SChecoPerez on scoring another podium.We have to work hard the coming days to get on top of things and improve for Imola. Gutted. Very frustrating to end another race like this as we were looking at an easy P2 😤Congrats to @SChecoPerez on scoring another podium. 💪We have to work hard the coming days to get on top of things and improve for Imola. https://t.co/6hEUlkvwZK

Max Verstappen did not have the best start to the 2022 F1 season. The Dutch driver, defending his first title triumph, has suffered two DNFs in three races this season and is already 46 points behind leader Charles Leclerc in the championship.

Red Bull has suffered from severe power unit issues at almost every race weekend this season and consequently, Verstappen has lost out on two potential second-place finishes. The Dutch driver will be hoping for a strong comeback at the Imola GP next weekend.

