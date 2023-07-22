Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton critical of the new weekend format that limits overall tire usage

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have both spoken against the new weekend format, where the FIA and F1 have reduced the tire sets for each driver and the type of tire they can use during qualifying sessions.

The new format is resulting in the drivers getting less track time during practice sessions, which then hampers the data collected by the teams for the weekend.

Speaking to the media, Max Verstappen addressed the weekend format and the lack of tires. He stated how limited the teams feel due to it and how it could hamper their preparation for the race.

"It's very hard to comment on. We will look through the data to see if everything is correlating well because we haven't used a lot of tire sets today. With this new format, you are just super limited with the tire sets that you can use, and I didn't want to use them today to at least have a bit more of a better preparation tomorrow," he said (via Autosport).

"But it's a bit of a shame - there are so many people around and you basically don't really run a lot. We have to see what we can do to improve that because we are literally saving tires, which I think is not the correct thing," Verstappen added.

Max Verstappen's concern over less tire and a different qualifying format was echoed by Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion spoke about how the sustainability aspect of changing the tire allocation does not really work as several wet tires that are not used during a race go to waste as well.

"I only had [one set of] tires for the session. So, not really a great format change they made for this weekend. It just means we get less running, so not ideal. There's a lot of wet tires that I think they throw away after the weekend, like a lot. Maybe they should look at something like that rather than taking time on track away from the fans," Hamilton chimed in.

This new tire allocation format was planned to be introduced at the Emilia Romagna GP before it was canceled due to unfortunate weather conditions. It has now been introduced for the first time in Hungary and will also be featured in the Italian GP.

Max Verstappen ready to be in a team with Daniel Ricciardo once again

Max Verstappen recently stated that he was delighted to see Daniel Ricciardo back on the grid. When asked whether he would like to have the Australian back at Red Bull as a teammate, Verstappen replied (via FormulaPassion):

"I would be ready to team up again with Ricciardo. I never wanted him to leave. It's all open."

Verstappen shares a good relationship with Ricciardo, with the two being Red Bull teammates back in 2018.