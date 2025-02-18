Max Verstappen likes F1 tweet about anonymous driver "not wasting his time" and boycotting the F175 Live event

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen liked a sarcastic tweet, subtly taking a jibe at the F1 75 launch event. The Red Bull Racing driver liked a post from a parody account that claimed drivers weren't interested in the event and considered it a waste of time.

For the 75th anniversary of the sport, F1 has gathered all 10 teams for a live launch event. Each team will unveil its liveries for the season, with drivers and team principals at the O2 arena in London. British comedian Jack Whitehall will host the event, with star-studded music artists headling the event, including Kane Brown, MGK, Take That and Brian Tyler.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen liked a tweet from the parody account Motorsport Quotes, which claimed that several F1 drivers had reportedly refused to attend the F1 75 event. The tweet also included fake quotes from an anonymous driver expressing that they wouldn't waste their time on the event.

"🚨 Several F1 drivers have reportedly refused to attend #F175LIVE after the announcement that Jack Whitehall will host the event and Machine Gun Kelly will perform at half time. "I am not wasting my time on that" said an anonymous driver." the original tweet made by the parody account read.

As the original post neared a million impressions, Motorsport Quotes revealed that Verstappen had liked the sarcastic tweet, sharing a screenshot of the notification as proof.

"MAX LIKED THIS POST. 😭😭"

The Dutchman had criticized F1's extravagant launch events, making his stance clear during the inaugural Las Vegas GP in 2023. In a live stream late last year, he jokingly remarked that he hoped to be sick during the F1 75 launch week.

Max Verstappen will attend the F1 75 event, with the star-studded launch ceremony set for February 18 at 8 p.m. GMT. The event will be telecast by F1 broadcasters worldwide and live streamed for free on F1's social media channels and YouTube.

Max Verstappen drops hints about Red Bull's RB21 livery

Red Bull Racing will unveil its 2025 challenger’s livery during the F1 75 live event.

Max Verstappen hinted at the new design during his latest live stream with Team Redline, revealing that the RB21 livery will feature red, yellow and a touch of blue, along with bare carbon fiber.

"I am very happy with our livery. I'm just saying I'm extremely excited." he said when asked about the livery.

"Yes, and a little bit of yellow, maybe a little bit of blue... a bit of carbon." he added.

Verstappen will team up with Liam Lawson for the 2025 F1 season and will be chasing his fifth consecutive title this year, a feat previously accomplished by Michael Schumacher.

With preseason testing set for February 26-28 in Bahrain, Red Bull is expected to shake down its 2025 challenger on February 25.

