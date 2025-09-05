Max Verstappen likes Kelly Piquet's post where the Brazilian sets fashion statement in an all-black Yoga outfit

Red Bull star Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, took to the social media platform X and uploaded a post on September 4 as she flaunted an all black yoga outfit. The four-time F1 champion liked the post as his girlfriend made a fashion statement.Max Verstappen's girlfriend shared a carousel of 5 images on her Instagram. The first two images were the exact same, just with a different filter on them. The Brazilian model can be seen lounging on a sofa in the porch, wearing an all black outfit from trendy fitness brand Alo Yoga.Kelly Piquet flaunted black leggings with a bootcut design, paired with a black cropped cardigan. She completed the outfit with Alo sunset sneakers in the black colorway, worth €218.The last two images were of Max Verstappen's girlfriend striking a pose next to and on the boundary wall of the porch, as she flaunted the Alo Yoga outfit. Kelly Piquet tagged the fitness clothing brand’s social media handle in the caption, which read,“Always in my @alo @aloyoga” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Red Bull Racing driver, who is at Monza for the Italian GP, liked her girlfriend's post in the all black Alo Yoga outfit. Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, is an ambassador for Alo yoga and has uploaded posts and stories, flaunting Alo’s clothing in the past.Kelly Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet junior and used to date former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, with whom she has a daughter named Penelope. Max Verstappen and Kelly started dating in 2020 and made it official in 2021.The two were blessed with their first daughter earlier this year, whom they named Lily. Kelly Piquet was often seen at the circuit to support Verstappen before she announced her pregnancy, followed by giving birth to Lily. Nonetheless, the Brazilian model continues to support her boyfriend by celebrating the Dutchman's triumphs on her social media.Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet enjoy the summer break as the Dutchman posts the highlights The F1 drivers went into the summer break mode after the Hungarian GP, with Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet first taking to Portugal for a small vacation, where Nelson Piquet Jr. was also present. The Red Bull driver then boarded his yacht and spent time in the Mediterranean.Verstappen was also spotted in Sardinia on Toto Wolff's yacht with Kelly Piquet and Susie Wolff. However, the Mercedes Boss denied these claims, suggesting it was AI. Verstappen’s family, including her mother Sophie Kumpen, sister Victoria Verstappen, and other members, joined him on the yacht.The four-time F1 champion shared images from his summer break getaway on Instagram with a caption that read,“Good times”As the summer break came to an end, the Dutchman took to his homeland for the F1 race at Zaandvoort.