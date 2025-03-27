Max Verstappen likes the post criticizing Red Bull's move to fire Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen liked a post by former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, which criticized Red Bull for firing Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda after just two races in the 2025 season. The Kiwi driver lost his seat with the Austrian team and was demoted to VCARB for the remainder of the year.

The 23-year-old had a difficult time extracting the maximum performance out of the RB21, similar to his four-time F1 world champion teammate, in Australia and China. At Shanghai International Circuit, Lawson had a tough time, as he qualified P20 in both Sprint qualifying and qualifying and could not make progress in the main race.

The decision to replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix has not sat well with many fans and drivers. On Instagram, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde blasted Red Bull for the move. He wrote:

"I’m getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you’re underdelivering you’ve gotta face the consequences. Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion, this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements. They made a decision - fully aware - gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit.

"I remember my own blood, sweat, and tears - and that was to reach F1. Let alone driving for an absolute top team. Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself. Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan. Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong. @liamlawson30"

Surprisingly, his post was liked by Max Verstappen as well.

Snapshot of Max Verstappen liking Van der Garde's post. Credits-Instagram

Max Verstappen had also advised against replacing Liam Lawson after the Chinese GP as he believed that changing drivers would not be the solution.

Dutch media provides insight into Max Verstappen's opinion on Liam Lawson's firing

Dutch publication de Telegraaf believed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was frustrated with the Austrian team's decision to swap Liam Lawson and bring in Yuki Tsunoda after just two races.

The publication suggested:

“One can guess what Verstappen himself thinks of the decision of Red Bull's management to victimize Liam Lawson after only two races in favor of Yuki Tsunoda. The Limburger [referring to the region Verstappen is from] also disagrees with the team management's decision to intervene so soon.”

Max Verstappen had recently spoken about the difficulties of taming the RB21 and termed the VCARB02 as an easier car to handle this year.

