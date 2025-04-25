Max Verstappen likes sister’s IG post sharing a major life announcement with a 4-word caption

Max Verstappen's younger sister, Victoria Verstappen, has announced her decision to get married to her boyfriend, Tom Heuts. Max was quick to like the announcement post she made on Instagram. Victoria is raising three young children alongside Heuts -- two boys, Luka and Lio, and a girl, Hailey.

"The easiest 'yes' ever." Victoria captioned her Instagram post.

Max Verstappen is one of the most famous names in Formula 1, but his sister, Victoria also used to drive in the past. Max once said that she had the same talent as himself.

"I think my sister probably had the same amount of talent as I had when I was little, but she just didn't want it enough. She liked it, but not enough to, like, fight for it, be fit, be ready. That's fine, as long as you realise that. There were a few instances where my dad would spend two days preparing everything like he would do with me, making sure everything was perfect for her to drive. Then she would drive for like 20 laps, and then she's like, 'That's it for me for today.' And then my dad would get quite annoyed," Verstappen told RaceFans in 2023 (as per Nine).

Victoria is now an influencer, with 361k followers on her Instagram. Though Victoria has stopped racing, she can still be seen supporting her brother and accompanying him to race weekends. Victoria and Max Verstappen's parents were also racers themselves.

Max Verstappen responds to his Red Bull future

Max Verstappen has been continuously in the limelight over questions about his Red Bull future after Red Bull's rollercoaster start to the 2025 season. Verstappen has responded to the rumours after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and indicated that he has no signs of moving away from the team.

"Of course, whatever Helmut says, look, I think every driver wants to be in the fastest car – that’s completely normal. But that doesn’t mean you should run away if things don’t go your way. We’re still working on solving our problems, and we’re not where we want to be yet – but that’s all you can do. You can shout about it but that doesn’t help. I’m just trying to do my best. We may have everything under control in 2026, but you can’t always win everything,” Verstappen said to the media (via PlanetF1).

Although Verstappen has a contract signed with his current team till 2028, it consists of exit clauses that allow the driver to leave the team after the 2025 season. Verstappen is currently third in the Drivers' championship and has shown improved performance after the previous two races.

