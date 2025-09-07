Max Verstappen looking to emulate Guenther Steiner with bombshell mega investment: Reports

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has showcased interest in investing a Moto GP team ownership and is looking to emulate former F1 boss Guenther Steiner. Multiple sources, including The Race, confirmed the Dutchman’s interest in the Moto GP team ownership.

Liberty Media, the owner of F1, completed the acquisition of MotoGP earlier this year in July, as it acquired an 84% stake in Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP. The deal was reported to be worth $4.9 billion, with MotoGP becoming a part of the Formula One Group.

Former Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner, who was replaced by Ayao Komatsu, recently led a consortium and acquired the ownership of MotoGP team Red Bull KTM Tech3 starting in 2026. Steiner will take over the CEO role while with partner Richard Coleman serving as the team principal.

MotoGP Of Catalunya - Free Practice - Source: Getty

Sky Sports Italy, at this weekend’s Catalan GP, reported Max Verstappen’s interest in MotoGP team ownership, led by his father Jos Verstappen. The reports suggested that the Verstappen vamp is interested in Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR team and the Trackhouse Aprilia operation.

The Race later spoke to Max Verstappen’s inner circle who confirmed the Red Bull driver’s interest in team ownership. However, according to the reports, the Dutchman has only showcased initial interest in the ownership, with advanced talks with the team still in the distance.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton also reported showcased interest in MotoGP team ownership last year and was linked to the Gresini Racing team. However, no further update about the same was received after that.

Lewis Hamilton is someone who's not only interested in four-wheeled Motorsports, but also two-wheeled ones. The Briton has been spotted riding to an F1 race weekend on a motorcycle on multiple occasions, with the most recent one being the 2025 Italian GP, where the Ferrari driver arrived on a Ducati Panigale V4.

During the Mercedes year, Hamilton also swapped his F1 car with Valentino Rossi's MotoGP Yamaha ride for a PR shoot. However, the Briton isn't the only one with an interest in MotoGP, as Max Verstappen also follows the pinnacle of the two-wheeled championship.

When Max Verstappen revealed his interest in MotoGP : “I try to watch every race”

F1 star Max Verstappen and MotoGP star Marcus Marques have previously gotten together for a Red Bull PR event. However, the Dutchman was not able to drive the MotoGP bike because of the clauses in his contract. Nonetheless, the Red Bull driver revealed his interest in MotoGP and the dream of driving those bikes one day.

“I’m a big MotoGP fan andI try to watch every race. I even take my iPad to the circuits so I don’t miss anything,” said Max Verstappen

“I would love to try it, but I think it would be more sensible to start with a Moto2 or a Moto3 bike before trying a MotoGP. I would love to do it, but I understand the concerns of my team. For now, I will settle for enjoying it as a spectator,” added Max Verstappen when questioned about driving a MotoGP bike

The acquisition of a MotoGP team reportedly cost somewhere near $24 million, which is expected to significantly increase once Liberty Media gives the motorcycle series the same treatment as F1.

