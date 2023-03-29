Max Verstappen looking to end Red Bull’s miserable record in Melbourne

Max Verstappen is looking forward to a successful Australian Grand Prix for Red Bull to bring down the omen that the team has been falling into for over a decade.

Despite the fact that Red Bull is one of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1, victory has triumphed for the team only once down the streets of Melbourne, Australia. Throughout the team's first domination stint in the early 2010s till now, there has been only one race where a Red Bull car won: the 2011 Australian GP, when Sebastian Vettel brought the RB7 to victory.

During the 2022 season, when Max Verstappen was dominating the grid, he looked quite close to bringing down the miserable record that the team has been following since 2011 as he started P2, right behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. However, a further engine problem in the race saw him retiring.

Ahead of this year's race in Melbourne, where the RB19 looks absolutely unbeatable and in complete domination, Max Verstappen stated that he is hopeful for the race and to bring victory to the team. GP Fans quoted him:

"I’m looking forward to going to Australia again."

"It’s always nice to be there and experience Melbourne a little, although from a racing point of view, it is not one that has been too kind to us over the years. The track is great with some high-speed corners, and one I enjoy driving so hopefully we can have a good race this weekend."

He then mentioned his ultimate aim for the race down at Albert Park:

"We just need it to be straightforward and consistent. We haven’t won there as a team since 2011, so let’s see what we can do."

Australian GP looking more optimistic for Max Verstappen in 2023

As good as the 2022 season was for Red Bull and Max Verstappen himself, the start of the season was extremely worrying and disappointing for the team, unlike this time around.

The Dutchman had to retire from the season opener and the Australian GP. While he covered up the rest of the season quite profoundly, that retirement from the race saw an RB victory being snatched away yet again.

However, with the car this year and their domination over other teams, there is quite a good chance that Max Verstappen might be able to break the Red Bull omen from Melbourne and bring in a victory. His teammate Sergio Perez, who has been equally strong on the track, could be battling for the same too.

