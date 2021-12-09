"It has changed quite a bit" - Max Verstappen claims his feelings about Mercedes have not changed for the better

Max Verstappen did not mince his words when asked about his feelings regarding Mercedes, claiming that his feelings towards his title rival Lewis Hamilton's team have "changed quite a bit" but not for the better.

Speaking to the press ahead of the season finale at the Yas Marina circuit, Verstappen was asked about his emotions towards the Silver Arrows. He said:

"Yes, it has changed quite a bit. But not for the better."

Despite being level on points, Verstappen goes into the final race weekend in Abu Dhabi, leading the drivers' championship standings, as he has won nine races to Hamilton's eight.

The Dutchman, however, has not been happy with Mercedes on multiple occasions this season. Silverstone, Monza, Interlagos, and Jeddah have been some of the high-octane instances that have left Max Verstappen with a bitter taste in his mouth.

Max Verstappen unfazed by Michael Masi's warnings ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has no plans to change his driving style going into the title decider in Abu Dhabi. It is no secret that Michael Masi has expressed interest in docking points off drivers for unfair driving this weekend.

While both drivers are bound to get their elbows out in a scrap to land the drivers' world championship, the FIA wants a clean race to cap off what has been an absolutely brilliant season of racing.

Verstappen, on the other hand, wants fair treatment and is committed to racing as he has throughout his career in general and this season in particular: all out.

When asked if he would change his approach to the race in light of Masi's comments, Verstappen said:

"Why should I? Because it doesn't apply to others. I want it to be fair for everyone. But it's not. I'll be treated differently than others."

Verstappen stands on the precipice of history, hoping to become the first Dutch F1 world champion. For that to happen, he will need to bring his A-game on in Abu Dhabi if he is to deny Hamilton a record 8th crown.

