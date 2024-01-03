“Max Verstappen and his love for older women need to be studied”: F1 champion’s old comment on Mercedes honcho’s wife’s post amuses fans

A nearly decade-old comment from Max Verstappen recently surfaced on social media platform X, with several F1 fans reacting to it. While the Dutchman does not keep a lot of connection with his on-track rivals, he was still active on social media in his younger days. Back in 2014, he commented on Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's wife Susie Wolff's picture.

The picture was of Susie with a caption of how she was ready to go on a holiday. It was posted back in August 2014 on X (then Twitter). Among the many comments, Verstappen's was also visible.

He simply wrote:

"have fun :))"

Expand Tweet

At that point, there were not many reactions to the comment. F1 fans started flocking to the comment after the infamous 2021 F1 season, and more recently in 2023 and 2024. While some joked about the Red Bull star's interests, others mentioned how, at the age of 17, Verstappen had already started playing mind games with Mercedes.

Verstappen is currently in a relationship with Kelly Piquet, who is nine years older than him. Piquet had a child with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat before she broke up with him and partnered with the Dutchman.

Here are some of the reactions to Verstappen's old comment:

"Max Verstappen and his love for older women needs to be studied," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen on the idea of having kids

Speaking to the Dutch publication Limburger, Max Verstappen stated that he is keen on having kids one day. He further claimed that he would have no problem even if his kids did not want to make a career in racing. Verstappen feels he will not have the same father-son/daughter relationship as he did with his father Jos.

“I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that's fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I did it. I don't see that at the moment. But it's easy for me to talk because I don't have kids. Maybe I'll think very differently when the time comes. But, the passion he had went very far," said Verstappen.

Verstappen's current partner Kelly Piquet has shown interest in having more kids. Hence, the Red Bull champion could conceive a prodigy with Nelson Piquet's daughter.