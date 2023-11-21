F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Max Verstappen made a mistake during the F1 Las Vegas GP while trying to pass George Russell. The inaugural race at the event was a great spectacle as it featured a lot of competition all over the grid. There was a battle for the win at the front, a battle for the podium, and countless scraps in the midfield as well.

There were multiple safety car stoppages as well, with one of them caused by the debris from the incident between Max Verstappen and George Russell. Max was making his way through the field with George in front of him. As the Red Bull driver lined up the Mercedes driver for a pass, Russell hadn't noticed that Verstappen was alongside him and that led to a collision between the two.

The incident caused damage to George Russell's car and Max Verstappen's front wing as well. Talking about the race on his YouTube channel, Peter Windsor felt that the incident was the only mistake from Max because while the move was quite impressive, George can be hard to overtake. He said,

“I think Max made a mistake in passing George, a very nice pass going into a chicane where normally you wouldn’t see a pass taking place. I’ve talked about this before. I think he just misread George Russell because, if you don’t make it absolutely clear with George that he’s basically lost and he’s got to give up the position, he’s always going to be there."

He added,

“There’s always going to be a fight back. And that’s exactly what happened. He had the pass on George, no doubt about that. But either George was just never going to give up on that specific corner, or maybe he just never thought Max was going to be there. But George just stayed there and they touched and there was damage. There was certainly damage to George’s car, but there was certainly damage too to the Red Bull, to the front wing.”

Unbelievable for Max Verstappen to win despite damaged wing

Talking about the race and how Max Verstappen won, Peter Windsor had nothing but praise for the Red Bull driver for the way he managed to win with a damaged front wing. Windsor said,

“Unbelievable. I mean I’ve talked before about how Max has this ability, like Lewis and Charles, but this was absolutely in focus – he has this ability to drive around problems. Yes, he had understeer, which is what you don’t want at that circuit for sure when you’re trying to look after the tires. But he just made the car look superb in the closing phase of the race."

Max Verstappen won his 18th race of the season in Las Vegas and he will be looking to pick up a 19th win in Abu Dhabi this weekend.