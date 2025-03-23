Max Verstappen makes his arguments clear when asked about Red Bull’s development

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen revealed that his car had more grip in the second half of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. After a disappointing first half, where he struggled to find pace, the Dutchman saw some gains during the final few laps and finished P4.

Red Bull Racing's 2025 season challenger, RB21, hasn't delivered promising results this year. In Australia, Verstappen finished P2 as Lando Norris clinched a win in a wet race.

In China this week, the team struggled again as Liam Lawson dropped to P20 in the qualifying session. On the other hand, Verstappen put on a decent show to get a P4 start.

During the race on Sunday, Verstappen's performance was not good enough to match the rivals, dropping to P7 in the first half of the race. However, in the second half, his RB21 came alive. He battled Ferrari to finish P4, gaining much-needed points for himself.

Meanwhile, in a post-race interview, Max Verstappen explained that Red Bull improved in the final few laps as he got more grip on his tires. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he said:

"I suddenly picked up tire grip, not balance; that was the same. I had more tire grip where others maybe plateaued a bit more, and the lap times were more promising for us at least and also more fun to drive."

He added:

"The first half of the race was quite tough, but we set out to do our own pace. In the Sprint, I tried to keep up with them, but my tires died. The tires were still in decent shape when I pitted, but that is also not how we want to race. A lot to analyze, but at least the second stint was more promising.

The second half development is a positive sign for Verstappen and Red Bull as they look to turn things around in Japan.

Max Verstappen is 'enjoying life' amid Red Bull's serious struggles

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing haven't been competitive this season as they lost the first two races in Australia and China. While Max Verstappen scored points, Liam Lawson has been the biggest surprise, finishing in the top 10 in both races.

Meanwhile, despite RB21's repeated struggles, Verstappen is at peace mentally. Talking to Sky Sports F1, he said:

"For me, nothing changes. I'm actually very relaxed, very positive in my mind. I'm enjoying life. Every time I jump in the car, I do the best I can, and I'm not thinking about anything else. I feel good in life in general."

Red Bull has a lot to catch up on as they dropped to third position in the constructors championship with 36 points. McLaren is leading the pack with 78 points. Moreover, for the Bulls, the biggest setback has been Lawson, who is yet to prove himself this year after replacing Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen is currently carrying the responsibility to keep Red Bull competitive alone, and heat is likely to increase on Liam Lawson going forward.

