Max Verstappen makes his feelings crystal clear about Red Bull building its car without Adrian Newey's input

Max Verstappen feels that the team doesn't need to think too much about building its first car without any input from Adrian Newey for the first time since 2006. The aero wizard was a part of the team for two decades and one of the people who was instrumental in the team's success.

Newey announced his departure from the team last season as Red Bull was itself going through an internal turmoil. The aero wizard will now be a part of Aston Martin, the team he is set to join in March, where he will be pursuing a completely new project.

On the other hand, for Max Verstappen and Red Bull, it would be the first time in a long time that a car at Milton Keynes would be built without the 66-year-old's imprint on it.

When questioned about the possible impacts, Max Verstappen shared a very prudent response where he remarked that results are ultimately determined by the team, which still possesses talent despite Newey's departure.

"I honestly don't think we should think about it too much. It just happened that way," Verstappen said (via AutoRacer). "I also trust the people who are there at the moment. In the end, I think in general in F1 today it's a real team effort. At the same time, I have a lot of respect for what Adrian has done for the team. I've always said I have a great relationship with him and I'm also excited for him to start a new project."

Adrian Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and was instrumental in bringing success to the squad. He was part of a structure that oversaw a dominant run from 2010 to 2013, where the off-throttle blown diffuser was one of the more ingenious inventions from Red Bull.

Max Verstappen on Liam Lawson being his teammate for 2025

Max Verstappen will be teamed up with Liam Lawson in 2025. The Kiwi has replaced Sergio Perez, who was at Red Bull from 2021 onwards. This would be the first time in Verstappen's career that he would be teamed up with a driver who's younger than him.

Talking about having Liam Lawson as his teammate, the 4x champion expressed his excitement and discussed taking up the leading role in the team.

"It's a team decision and I trust it. I'm excited for Liam, he's been given this opportunity and I'm looking forward to working with him. It's also the first time I've been the senior teammate , so a few things have changed."

Max Verstappen would be chasing his fifth consecutive world championship this season, a record that is currently held by Michael Schumacher.

