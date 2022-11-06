Max Verstappen may have broken multiple records this year, but he is far behind on this statistic

In 2022, Max Verstappen has had one of the finest seasons ever seen in F1 history.

After winning his 14th race of the season in Mexico, he broke the record for the most number of wins in a season by a driver. This record was previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who had 13 wins each in the 2004 and 2013 seasons, respectively.

Verstappen also clinched his second world title after the Japanese Grand Prix. His dominance this season has put him alongside the best in the history of the sport. There is, however, still one record that the Dutchman has not broken this season, and given that only two races remain, won't be able to.

F1 has been expanding over the years, with races once limited to European countries, to now when there is almost no continent that the sport misses out on hosting a race on. The 2023 season will see a record-breaking 24 races on the calendar, with three of them being hosted in the USA. With such huge numbers, the statistics are sure to be affected and this is the reason why Max Verstappen will not be able to break another record.

Although Verstappen has more race wins than any other driver in the history of F1, it is important to note that at the time when Michael Schumacher set the record, there were very few races. So, statistically speaking, Schumacher has a much higher percentage of race wins than Verstappen has today, which is something that the Dutchman will find hard to beat.

Max Verstappen's win percentage compared with some of the best in the history of F1

Max Verstappen still needs to win a lot of races in a single season to match his winning percentage with Michael Schumacher, however, even the German does not hold the record the same. Alberto Ascari, in just the third season of the sport, has a whopping 75 winning percentage in the 1952 season. Here are the statistics of each of the top drivers:

Season Driver Total races (in the season) Race wins Win percentage 1952 Alberto Ascari 8 6 75% 2004 Michael Schumacher 18 13 72.2% 1963 Jim Clark 10 7 70% 2022 Max Verstappen 22 14* 63.6% 2013 Sebastian Vettel 19 13 68.4%

*season still in progress

If one follows the record, it is easy to say that Alberto Ascari had the most successful F1 season given his massive win percentage, and if Max Verstappen had to statistically beat him, he would have to win a lot more races than 14. Although the season is still in progress, the maximum he can achieve is 72.7%, which will put him ahead of Schumacher but still behind Ascari, a truly remarkable achievement.

