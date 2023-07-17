Max Verstappen mentioned in the same league as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna by Red Bull F1 teammate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen has received high praise from his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who has placed him in the same league as the legendary Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Perez's comments come as Verstappen continues his dominant run in the 2023 season, solidifying his status as one of F1's greats.

The Dutch-Belgian driver's rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. After claiming the World Championship in 2021, he followed it up with another commanding performance in 2022, securing the title in a dominant fashion.

In the ongoing season, Verstappen's prowess has not wavered, as he sits comfortably at the top of the F1 driver's standings after ten races, triumphing in eight of them.

Perez, who joined Red Bull as Verstappen's teammate in 2021, expressed his admiration for the 25-year-old. Speaking to FOX Sports about Verstappen's legacy, Perez said:

"(He is) one of the greats of Formula 1, like Schumacher or Ayrton Senna."

Furthermore, Perez's endorsement of Verstappen's greatness seems to have put an end to the rumors of animosity between the two drivers at the end of the 2022 season. The perceived tension between them now appears to be a thing of the past, as the Mexican's comments reflect a strong bond within the Red Bull team.

The accolades bestowed upon Max Verstappen by the 33-year-old come in the wake of an impressive show run in Madrid. Perez took to the streets of the Spanish capital in the RB8, thrilling the fans with his speed and skill. Although he hails from Mexico, Perez remarked that he felt a strong connection with Madrid and expressed that the city deserved to host an F1 Grand Prix.

“Even though I'm not home, I feel like I am. Madrid deserves a Formula 1 Grand Prix," Perez added.

As Verstappen's domination in F1 continues, his name is increasingly mentioned alongside the sport's greatest icons. Comparisons to Schumacher and Senna, two of the most revered figures in motorsport history, speak volumes about the youngster's extraordinary talent and potential.

At just 25, he has already amassed an impressive track record, and with each passing race, he further cements his claim to greatness. The F1 community eagerly awaits the remainder of the 2023 season, where Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance is expected to continue.

Max Verstappen's iRacing adventure takes an unexpected turn

Max Verstappen recently showcased his love for racing beyond the real-world track. During an off-weekend between the British and Hungarian Grands Prix, he engaged in an iRacing event at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit with his Team Redline outfit.

However, what started as a lighthearted virtual competition took an unexpected turn when an incident led to Verstappen's disqualification.

Following an intense battle with another participant named Sven Hasse, Verstappen found himself pushed wide after a late dive at the hairpin. Feeling aggrieved, the 25-year-old retaliated during the subsequent section of the track.

As the cars sped down the Kemmel Straight and approached the Les Coombes chicane, Verstappen seized the opportunity to respond. He deliberately bumped Hasse, sending him careening into the gravel on the outside of the track. The move was not well-received by the organizers, resulting in Max Verstappen's disqualification from the race.