Max Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff could shock F1 world with a big alliance announcement soon, states Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher has shared his belief that Max Verstappen will announce his future plans during the upcoming summer break. The former F1 driver also revealed that both Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff are scheduled to meet in Sardinia, Italy, to discuss the 4x world champion's future.

Ad

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff could currently well be discussing a move to Mercedes for the Dutchman. Ralf Schumacher revealed that both parties are currently in Sardinia, and an announcement could be made during the summer break.

"We still have time until the summer break. He [Verstappen] will announce his results or his decision during the summer break, I'm sure of that," said Schumacher. [via Formula1.de]

Ad

Trending

"It's no coincidence that there are two boats in Sardinia this week. One belongs to Toto Wolff and the other to Max Verstappen. So I can imagine that they'll probably have a coffee," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 F1 summer break will be in full swing following the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 3. But there has also been a three-week break between the British Grand Prix and the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix. This means F1 drivers and other executives have had some time to cool off.

Schumacher's claims have been verified as Max Verstappen's yacht, named "Unleash the Lion", and private jet have both been tracked at the Island of Sardinia. Toto Wolff's Mangusta 165 superyacht, "V", was also at the Italian Island recently.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could very well be a coincidence, as Sardinia is a popular vacation destination among celebrities. However, the presence of both Verstappen and Wolff at the same spot has fueled speculations, especially amid ongoing rumors about the Red Bull driver’s potential move to Mercedes in 2026.

Max Verstappen's chances of leaving Red Bull haven't decreased after Christian Horner's sacking, according to Ralf Schumacher

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ralf Schumacher has also claimed that the chances of Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull at the end of 2025 haven't decreased after Christian Horner's firing. Many people had seen the move as a last ditch attempt to keep Verstappen at Milton Keynes.

Ad

But Schumacher does not feel it will make any difference. He was asked on the aforementioned show if Verstappen's chances of leaving Red Bull had changed after Horner’s exit.

"Well, it certainly hasn’t decreased. That much I believe," said Schumacher. [as reported by motorsport.com]

"But what matters to Verstappen is having a car that wins, or at least can win. Now it’s up to [Laurent] Mekies. I hope he can bring some peace to the team and restore that family atmosphere quickly. And I think he can," he added.

Schumacher also does not see Verstappen staying at Red Bull for just one more season. He claims that if Verstappen does decide to stay put, it would be for beyond 2026, in his opinion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More