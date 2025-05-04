Max Verstappen has a message for people who claimed he would slow down once he became a dad

Max Verstappen has called out the people who claimed the driver would slow down once he became a dad and said that the Miami GP pole position is a good example of that not being the case. The Dutch driver welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet a few days back.
Verstappen had made the announcement last year that the couple was expecting a new member of the family in May, and this had led to speculation from many in the F1 circles. There have been a few who have claimed that once a driver becomes a father, he loses some speed. There were others who felt that the driver could take a sabbatical from the sport to spend some time with his child.
On the weekend of becoming a dad, Max Verstappen nailed his qualifying lap and would start the F1 Miami GP in pole position. The Dutchman also shrugged off the calls from a few who claimed he would lose speed once he became a father. He told the media during the FIA post-qualifying press conference:
“I don't really listen to these kinds of silly things. I just do my thing. I think there are enough racing drivers in the past who have been world champions even after having kids, you know. So honestly, I don't even know where that comes from. It's been good to be able to spend a few days at home before coming here. You know, when she's just born, you want to make sure everything is okay."
"Clearly, it didn't make me slower as well, being a dad. So that's a positive. We can throw that out of the window as well, for people mentioning it. And yeah, when I was here, honestly, just quite fluent. Anyway, I'm in contact a lot with my girlfriend anyway, throughout the day. You know, getting pictures and FaceTime a bit here and there. It's always there, you know. But now, one more member in the family,” he added.
Lando Norris jokes about Max Verstappen becoming a father
Lando Norris joked about Max Verstappen becoming a father after qualifying when the Brit said that he hoped the Dutch driver would have maybe lost some speed, but looking at the pole lap, one cannot say such a thing. Verstappen pipped Norris by less than a tenth, and the two would start the race alongside each other on the front row. Norris said after qualifying:
"Congrats to Max, especially being a dad now. I was hoping it would slow him down! I'm happy with today, happy with the progress I've made with the car. Max did a Max lap once again, and I can't fault him. I'm happy and excited for tomorrow."
Max Verstappen has now secured three pole positions out of the six race weekends this season.