Max Verstappen on Messi vs Ronaldo: 2022 F1 world champion settles the debate

Max Verstappen is the latest to join the list of a million others who have weighed in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The driver was one of the members of a panel discussion done by Viaplay in which he was asked this question. The Red Bull driver, part of a panel that had his father, Jos, as well, felt that both Ronaldo and Messi were completely different and impossible to compare.

Verstappen believes Messi is the more talented footballer of the two, while Ronaldo takes fitness to a different level.

Discussing Ronaldo and Messi, Max Verstappen said:

"I think they are very different, so I can't choose. I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit. I mean what he does at his age is incredible, but that's how you can become very very good as well."

I could not afford to make mistakes in the title battle: Max Verstappen

Reflecting on a very strong campaign, Max Verstappen was asked by motorsport.com what he felt was one area where he stepped up this season. The Red Bull driver pointed to his consistency all season. Speaking to the media ahead of collecting the F1 World Championship trophy at the FIA prize giving in Bologna last week, Max Verstappen said:

“You know when you have to fight for a title, you need to score points basically every race as much as you can. That’s why at the beginning of the year, it was very tough to have these DNFs. I knew from that point onwards, I could not afford any mistakes from my side, in case we would have retirements for whatever reason. You always try to be as clear as you can be and try to be as perfect as you can every single weekend. That’s what I try to demand from myself every time I jump into the car.”

In the early stages of what would transform into a dominant campaign, Verstappen trailed Charles Leclerc by 46 points in the championship after the first three races.

