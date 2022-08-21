"It becomes a bit more intense because it's personal"- Max Verstappen on battling fan favorites in F1

Max Verstappen is alright with some F1 fans disliking him, admitting that it comes with the territory of battling their favorite drivers on track.

Verstappen's brilliant charge to deny Lewis Hamilton a possible eighth world title in 2021 went down as a campaign for the history books. It also made him a polarizing figure for the Hamilton fans.

The Dutchman is not too fussed and feels it is alright to not be universally liked by all F1 fans. Speaking in an interview with Channel 4 over the summer break, Verstappen said:

“When you are the one fighting their favourite driver, it becomes a bit more intense, because it’s personal. A Lewis [Hamilton] fan doesn’t really care about someone who’s finishing P18, but it becomes a little bit more heated when you are the direct rival. That’s fine, but I shouldn’t adapt myself to what a fan likes, because I am me and I’m not going to change because then you’re fake, and if somebody doesn’t like me, that’s fine.”

Verstappen and Hamilton have not been direct rivals this season. The Dutchman is 112 points ahead of the Briton in the World Drivers' Championship standings after 13 rounds of racing in 2022.

Max Verstappen has become a 'much calmer' F1 driver, claims Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen is a much calmer version of himself in the 2022 F1 season, according to Dr. Helmut Marko.

Speaking in an interview with Viaplay in the Netherlands ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the Austrian detailed the difference in the reigning world champion's on-track behavior. Marko said:

“He [Max Verstappen] has definitely become much calmer. He can handle the tyres better. He doesn’t feel like he has to win at all costs anymore.’’

Marko also refused to single out who Red Bull's top driver is between Verstappen and his Mexican teammate, Sergio Perez. This despite Verstappen having a sizeable lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings this season. He said:

“In principle, we don’t have a first driver, but it’s also true that there is no one who can threaten Max when it comes to the whole season. It is the same now. [Sergio] Perez has fortunately become stronger though.’’

Verstappen could now be on track to set a new record for most wins in a single season if he continues driving at this level. Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher currently hold the record jointly with 13 wins each.

