Max Verstappen won't miss axed F1 French GP track, claims it was 'not fantastic' for racing

Max Verstappen revealed that he won't miss racing at the Circuit Paul Ricard after the sport decided to drop it from its 2023 calendar. The Dutchman won the French GP in 2021 and 2022 but claimed it was 'not fantastic' for racing.

The 2023 F1 calendar boasts 24 Grands Prix but will not see the French GP return next year. French drivers such as Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have expressed their sadness over the cancellation of their home venues. However, Verstappen claims the circuit was never suited for good racing. The Dutchman believes the track is well suited for endurance racing given its long straights.

He told Viaplay:

"I think it's a great test track for endurance but, for an F1 car, it was not fantastic I would say, unfortunately."

Max Verstappen had a relatively easy time at Paul Ricard in 2022, after race leader Charles Leclerc crashed out due to an unprovoked driver error. However, the Dutchman had to fight for his win the previous year. He narrowly managed to pip Lewis Hamilton who finished in second place behind him in 2021. Fans of the track in Le Castellet will certainly miss the action in 2023.

Max Verstappen is not a fan of street circuits

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen claims street circuits in F1 are esthetically pleasing, but lacking in the racing department. The Dutchman claims that the bigger and heavier new-generation cars are not suited for street circuit racing.

Verstappen has won on street circuits like Monaco, Miami, Jeddah, and Baku, but is still disappointed with how newer cars behave on such tracks. The Red Bull driver would also like to see fewer street circuits on the calendar. He would much rather have old-school circuits that allow for better racing.

The world champion's main criticism of street circuits is that current-gen cars can no longer take the curbs through narrow streets. Max Verstappen gave his opinion on street circuits in an exclusive interview for FORMULA 1 Magazine, saying:

"Formula 1 cars are really not made for that. I don't like street circuits at all anymore. With the old cars it was still doable, but now...In Monaco and Singapore, I was very disappointed how the new cars went through the streets. Too heavy, too stiff, you can't take curbs with you anymore. The cars just aren't built for it. Street circuits are fun for the pictures, but not for racing."

With Paul Ricard removed from next year's list, the calendar is more likely to be one that is Verstappen-approved. It will be interesting to see whether the Dutchman continue his reign of dominance in times to come.

