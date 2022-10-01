"What the f*** is this about?" - Max Verstappen loses out on pole position at F1 Singapore GP due to low fuel

Max Verstappen missed out on pole in Singapore after team orders asked him to abort his final flying lap and called him into the pits. The qualifying session looked good for Verstappen as he set some of the fastest times throughout.

Even Sergio Perez, who has been relatively slower in recent races, showed pace in his Red Bull. While he managed to put his car on the front row for the race, Verstappen could only make it to P8. He sounded frustrated on the radio as he entered the pits, saying:

"Unbelievable mate, I don't get it. What the f*** is this about?"

formularacers @formularacers_ Verstappen on team radio:



"What the f***. What the f*** are you guys saying?



"Unbelievable mate, I don't get it. What the f*** is this about?" Verstappen on team radio:"What the f***. What the f*** are you guys saying?"Unbelievable mate, I don't get it. What the f*** is this about?"

Max Verstappen was one of the fastest cars on the tracks, with a constant battle between himself, Charles Leclerc, and Lewis Hamilton for the pole position. Hamilton, who went fastest initially and was on provisional pole, will start the race on P3 after Leclerc set a much faster lap than him, thus grabbing the pole position.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #SingaporeGP Confirmed from Red Bull that it was a lack of fuel that meant it had to ask Verstappen to box. If he'd completed lap, getting back to pits might have left car without enough for a fuel sample #F1 Confirmed from Red Bull that it was a lack of fuel that meant it had to ask Verstappen to box. If he'd completed lap, getting back to pits might have left car without enough for a fuel sample #F1 #SingaporeGP

Verstappen had an amazing flying lap going on before he aborted it and started another, the final one. While his first sector wasn't blazing enough, his second sector seemed promising enough for at least the front grid. As he went around the final sector, however, his team called him in, with the reason behind it now emerging as low fuel.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen allegedly in trouble after budget cap breach rumors

The budget cap that was introduced last year had reportedly been breached by Red Bull. Speculations say that the two teams, Red Bull and Aston Martin, could face dire consequences for the same.

The former won the drivers' title last year, while coming in second in the constructors'. Since the punishment for breaching the cap is unknown, it could either go south for them, or it might not affect their status at all. If the consequences are positive for Max Verstappen, his World Championship title could remain unaffected. The FIA will perform the actual revelation of the same in the coming weeks.

may #dankeseb🐝 @leclecx16 hearing redbull engineers panicked is quite new hearing redbull engineers panicked is quite new

Meanwhile, his title defense this season will see him start tomorrow's Singapore GP from P8 following a bungled qualifying session on Saturday. Although Verstappen has shown incredible race starts throughout the season, winning races even after starting at the back of the grid due to the hard overtaking on this circuit could be different for him.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far