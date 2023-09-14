Max Verstappen mocks Toto Wolff's 'Wikipedia' comments in Monza - "He almost sounds like he’s an employee of our team"

Max Verstappen has mocked Toto Wolff's 'Wikipedia' comments after the Austrian dismissed the Dutch driver's record of 10 consecutive wins.

After the race in Italy where Verstappen bettered the record for the most consecutive wins, Wolff was asked for his opinion about the record that Max had achieved.

In an almost dismissive manner, the Mercedes boss had claimed that records are something that neither Max Verstappen nor he cares much about. He went on to state that records are for Wikipedia and no one reads them anyways.

While this was something that many F1 pundits took umbrage with, Verstappen had a somewhat different take on this.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, at the FIA press conference, Max Verstappen said that the reaction was probably a result of Mercedes having a poor race. The Dutch driver further added that it's better to focus on your team.

“I’m not disappointed in that, but I mean they had a pretty sh*t race so probably he was still pissed off with their performance. He almost sounds like he’s an employee of our team sometimes, you know? But no, luckily [he’s] not. I think it’s just important that you focus on your own team. That’s what we do as well."

He added:

"That’s what we did in the past as well when we were behind them and when they were dominating and I think you should be able to appreciate when a team is doing really well, which I think we’ve done in the past because it worked also as a kind of inspiration."

Max Verstappen on how Mercedes proved to be an inspiration for Red Bull

The Dutchman also talked about how Mercedes' past dominance in the sport was an inspiration for Red Bull. As per Verstapper, this dominance pushed the Austrian team to get better.

"To see someone that dominant was very impressive at the time and we knew that we just had to work harder, try to be better and try to get to that level," he said. "And now that we are there, we are very happy, of course, that we are there and we are enjoying the moment and honestly, that’s all I can say about it.”

Red Bull is on an undefeated run this season and has won every race this season. The team will head to Singapore hoping to continue this unbeaten run while Max Verstappen is on a 10-race win streak himself.