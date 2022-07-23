"He doesn't feel like he has to win at all costs anymore" - Red Bull's advisor explains how Max Verstappen has become a 'much calmer' F1 driver

Max Verstappen is a much calmer version of himself in the 2022 F1 season, according to Dr. Helmut Marko.

Marko is a retired racing driver who now plies his trade as an advisor to the Red Bull team. He is also the person in charge of its illustrious junior driver program, which has produced the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz among others.

Speaking in an interview with Viaplay in the Netherlands ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the 79-year-old Austrian detailed the difference in the reigning world champion's on-track behavior. Marko said:

“He [Max Verstappen] has definitely become much calmer. He can handle the tyres better. He doesn’t feel like he has to win at all costs anymore.’’

Marko also refused to single out who Red Bull's top driver is between Verstappen and his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, despite one having a sizeable lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings this season. The veteran Austrian said:

“In principle, we don’t have a first driver, but it’s also true that there is no one who can threaten Max when it comes to the whole season. It is the same now. [Sergio] Perez has fortunately become stronger though.’’

Max Verstappen shares Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna-like "instincts", according to Dr. Helmut Marko

Earlier in the year, Dr. Helmut Marko had compared Max Verstappen to the likes of multiple world champions Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

While in conversation during an interview with AutoRevue, Marko claimed the Dutchman has the same 'ruthlessness' as Senna and Schumacher, who have ten world championships combined in the sport. He said:

“It’s impossible to compare because they’re different periods but what they all have is a complete focus. You could also call it ruthlessness. There is nothing else but ‘I want to win and I’ll do anything for it.’”

The 79-year-old went on to say:

“And they grow beyond possibilities that don’t normally exist. That reminds me of Max’s qualifying lap in Jeddah, even if it didn’t work out then. You could see that he drove the car so over the limit, that was visible. And in the races, Hamilton should already know that you can’t leave the smallest gap open at Verstappen. He’s already stabbing you before the other person sees him in the rear-view mirror. This incredible willpower with the necessary talent makes all the difference.”

According to Marko, Verstappen is also a better driver than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who dominated F1 from 2010 to 2013.

