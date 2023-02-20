Max Verstappen nominated alongside Leo Messi, Rafael Nadal, Steph Curry for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award

Max Verstappen has been nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award for the second year running after his incredible 2022 season of Formula 1 saw him crowned as a double world champion.

The Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is a prestigious honor that is annually awarded to sportsmen for their performances throughout a particular season or year.

Max Verstappen was honored with this award last year after his incredible battle with Lewis Hamilton saw him win his first-ever world championship.

Along with the Dutchman, football legend Lionel Messi, whose performances helped Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has also been nominated for the award.

Kylian Mbappe, who faced Messi in the final match of the tournament also joins the list of nominees along with Rafel Nadal (tennis), Armand Duplantis (pole vault), and Stephen Curry (basketball).

Max Verstappen delighted with his second nomination in a row

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after being nominated for the prestigious award right after he won it the previous year. He stated that the award is even more prestigious when the nominees are some of the best sportsmen in the world.

The Dutchman thanked his team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and the media for nominating him. His statement on Verstappen.com read:

"It’s an honor to be nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. Winning last year was an incredible moment for me: it is such a prestigious accolade, and it means even more when you’re up against the world’s best athletes."

"To be shortlisted again is an achievement in itself, so thank you to my team Oracle Red Bull Racing for the support throughout our Championship winning year and thank you to the world’s media for nominating me. It’s great to see that the team where also nominated for a Laureus Team of the Year award, something they definitely deserve."

After winning the world championship in 2022, Max Verstappen and Red Bull are looking to bag yet another championship in the upcoming season. The RB19 is expected to be a competitive car. However, Ferrari and Mercedes are thought to be much more developed than they were last season.

