Max Verstappen reacts to Bernie Ecclestone's "bullying" comments

Max Verstappen does not feel he is being bullied by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, despite the insinuations by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Verstappen, who could become world champion on Sunday, spoke to the press ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and touched on a multitude of subjects.

While conversing with Niharika Ghorpade of Sportskeeda about Ecclestone's remarks, Verstappen said:

"Well, clearly he feels that something is not right. I don't experience it as bullying but I think what is going on right now is not correct."

Ecclestone, predecessor to the Liberty Media Group, has not shied away from weighing in on this year's title challenge between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen has been on the wrong end of incidents with title rival Hamilton as well as decisions and penalties that have been handed out. He has also said that he feels he is impartially punished by stewards and the FIA.

When asked if he intends to bring this issue up with the race directors, Verstappen said:

"In front of all the other drivers, it can sometimes drag on quite a bit. Sometimes it's better to do it 1-on-1."

Max Verstappen will congratulate Lewis Hamilton if it is a fair fight

Speaking to the press, Max Verstappen also gave us a glimpse into his mindset going into the final race of a thrilling season.

Verstappen does not believe the fight has been a fair one thus far. Nevertheless, the Dutchman hopes for a conclusion that is impartial to all involved.

When asked if he was willing to be gracious in defeat, should the moment arise, Verstappen said:

"If everything goes fairly, for sure."

After their tussles in England, Italy, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, one can't help but wonder whether Verstappen's words towards Hamilton are laced with sarcasm or whether he is as genuine as they are.

No matter what the case may be, one thing is for sure. Max Verstappen will be driving with all his might when the lights go out at the Yas Marina circuit.

Edited by Anurag C