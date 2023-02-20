Max Verstappen 'not thinking' about breaking more records in the 2023 season

Reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen stated that he is not thinking about breaking more records heading into the 2023 season.

The Dutch driver became the first F1 driver to win 15 races during an entire season in 2022, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record of 13 from 2013. He also became the first driver to register over 450 points in a season after winning almost 70 percent of the races last season.

According to GPFans, Verstappen pointed out that he was not too focused on breaking more records and just wants the car to deliver the same level of performance as last season. He said:

"I mean, we work hard as a team to try and make sure we have the chance to work hard for it again. Only time will tell, I am not even thinking about these things at the moment.

"It is more important that we focus on having a competitive car and if we have a competitive car, these things can happen. It is more important that we make sure the car is running well, has no issues, and is quick at the end of the day."

"I hope they, of course, understood my message" - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been a staunch critic of the Netflix series 'Drive To Survive' and has called the creators out for overdramatizing and faking rivalries. He even refused to appear in the fourth season of the show but will return to the show in season five.

As per GPBlog, the Red Bull driver stated that he hopes that the creators of the series understand his concerns regarding the show and will address them this season. He said:

"I spoke with them, of course, before I was going to give an interview with them. And yeah, I hope, I mean, I hope they, of course, understood my message and I also know that especially being a world champion, you have to be part of something like that. So I think I gave them like 30 minutes or one hour of an interview and I hope of course they're gonna use it."

Max Verstappen also spoke about whether he would watch the new season of the show himself, adding:

"Well, I don't know if I'm going to watch it, but yeah, I hope they're happy and I hope, of course, I can be happy after watching it. I know that it's important to Formula 1 as well that, for growing this in general."

It will be interesting to see how Max Verstappen is portrayed in the upcoming season of the Netflix series.

