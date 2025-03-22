Max Verstappen offers blunt verdict on Red Bull's pace after his worst qualifying session of the season

Max Verstappen qualified P4 for the Chinese Grand Prix behind the McLaren driver pair and Mercedes' George Russell. Disappointed with his qualifying, the Dutchman lamented his runs during the session and gave a candid opinion on how he was not in tandem with the Red Bull RB21.

The reigning champion won nine races last year but knew the problems that he would have to face during his 2025 campaign as Red Bull lost the high ground in the pecking order. While he was able to contain the deficit at a rain-struck Australian Grand Prix by finishing second, the Chinese GP may not be similarly rewarding.

The qualifying was dominated by McLarens trading the top times more often than not. However, George Russell threw a spanner in the works with his front-row start and pushed Max Verstappen down to fourth for the race tomorrow.

The Dutchman often fought the RB21 during his qualifying runs and was unhappy with how his session went down. Sharing his thoughts on his day at the helm of the RB21, Verstappen said in the post-qualifying interview:

"Qualifying was difficult. Actually just the same problem as yesterday. just not the grip we want and with the car its very easy to lose time at certain points in the corners. With everyone run it would be at a different spot, that makes it quite difficult. just weird grip and difficult to be consistent with."

Max Verstappen's teammate, Liam Lawson joined Red Bull over the winter break but has not been able to score a point for the Austrian giant yet.

Max Verstappen will probably be the lone warrior for Red Bull during the Chinese Grand Prix

Liam Lawson (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Lawson's maiden year with the Milton Keynes-based squad does not look to be on course for fruition. The New Zealander qualified last in both Sprint qualifying and the normal qualifying session for the Grand Prix.

This has laid the burden on Verstappen to drag Red Bull in the constructors' standings. Upset from his Chinese GP weekend so far, Lawson said (via Formula 1):

"It’s very, very tough and I can get upset at the traffic issues and the things like that, but it shouldn’t be the difference between me getting through or not... Unfortunately, I don’t really have time but it’s just one of those things. To drive a Formula 1 car, it takes 100% confidence in what you’re doing. It’s not that I don’t feel confident, the window is just so small... and it’s that I need to get a handle on. I don’t know how else to put it really, it’s just not good enough.”

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri secured his maiden pole position. The Shanghai International Circuit rewards drivers with clean air and the Aussie would like to utilize the opportunity during the Chinese Grand Prix and secure his first win of the season to mount a title challenge of his own.

