Max Verstappen opens up about the coming together with Mercedes driver George Russell in Baku sprint race

Max Verstappen didn't agree with George Russell's explanation for the contact, referring to cold tyres. The Dutchman said the Briton could have stayed within the limits in the opening laps of the sprint race in Azerbaijan.

Asked by Sportskeeda if Russell’s explanation was viable and if the FIA should reconsider their plans for scrapping tyre blankets, the Dutchman replied:

“No, we have tyre blankets but we all have cold tyres so you always take it a little bit under the limit, I would say, in the first lap. That's the only thing I can say from our side.”

Further asked if he has had issues with the Briton before, Max Verstappen said:

“No, we didn't really have issues before now.”

The contact led to damage on Max Verstappen’s car, to which Russell explained by saying that his tyres were cold. The infuriated Dutchman was unhappy with the maneuver and believed the Briton had not left him enough room.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff spoke to Sportskeeda after the race, ruling it out as a racing incident and the mouthing match as good entertainment. The double world champion was heard spewing profanities after the race in Parc Ferme.

Max Verstappen believes Mercedes drivers like hitting a Red Bull car

The frustrated Dutchman believes Mercedes drivers fancy making contact with the Red Bull cars. In 2022, Max Verstappen had a fair battle with George Russell but his only collision of the season was with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Speaking in the press conference after the sprint race, the Red Bull champion said:

“I think I did. I mean, we definitely got through the corner without him hitting the inside barrier. So, I think I did leave enough space. But I think, apparently, it's hard to not hit that Red Bull car, I guess. For them.”

The Dutchman’s car was repaired for the main race as there was a hole in his left side pod due to the contact. However, Max Verstappen could have avoided overtaking from the outside, given the narrow width of the Baku street circuit.

