Max Verstappen opens up about putting himself under pressure despite having ‘completed’ his F1 career

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen mentioned that he likes to put pressure on himself despite achieving his goal of winning the world championship.

The reigning two-time world champion had previously said that he only wanted to win one world title in his career and stated that he had already completed his F1 career. But that does not stop him from putting pressure on himself to perform, which he considers not to be a negative aspect.

As per RacingNews365.nl, Max Verstappen said:

"I always put myself under pressure to perform. Furthermore, in my opinion, I have already proven what I can do. Even if I have tough moments, that is not a problem. In the end, I have already completed my career in Formula 1."

He added:

"In that respect, I am no longer under pressure, but I always want to win more. That is also why I always want to achieve that. I want to be the best, so from that perspective, there is always pressure: internal pressure."

"I want to win, but I also know that it doesn't give you any more [extra] points to win in Monaco" - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen recognized that it won't be easy for him and the Austrian team as the track layout does not suit their car However, he stated that he wasn't bothered if he lost as the points are the same for every race.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Max Verstappen said:

"Probably the most difficult one to win. Because you know that once you have a bit of a setback in qualifying, for example, you can't really pass in the race. We'll see. It needs to be like a severe disaster up front [to overtake], like last year. This doesn't happen every year, especially with the weather involved."

The reigning F1 champion concluded:

"It can become a bit critical. If it's just a normal straightforward race, normally there is not much you can do. I want to win, but I also know that it doesn't give you any more [extra] points to win in Monaco, so it is what it is, you try to do the best you can and then you go again for the next one.

It will definitely be interesting to see if the track will be as difficult as everyone is predicting for the Red Bull this weekend. This weekend does present an opportunity for other teams to challenge for the win and pole position against the world champion.

