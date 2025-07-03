Max Verstappen and his parents attend the baptism ceremony of Victoria’s newborn daughter

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and his parents were spotted attending the baptism ceremony of his sister Victoria Verstappen's newborn daughter Hailey. The Dutch driver has been racing at the pinnacle of motorsport for almost a decade and has become one of the greatest F1 drivers ever.

Ever since joining Red Bull in the middle of the 2016 season, the ace driver has not looked back and has continued winning races. He has accumulated 65 victories and four drivers' championships.

Away from the track, the 27-year-old became a father for the first time in early May when his long-time girlfriend Kelly Piquet gave birth to their daughter, Lily. Although the pair has not shared any pictures of their daughter on social media, they have introduced the newborn to their families.

Ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and his family were spotted at his younger sister Victoria's daughter's baptism ceremony, as evidenced by pictures on social media.

Victoria, who is three years younger than the reigning F1 world champion, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur with over 400k Instagram followers. The 25-year-old shares three children—two boys, Luca and Lio—and a daughter, Hailey—with her fiancé, Tom Huets.

When Max Verstappen gave a rare insight into his sister

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen previously gave a rare insight into his dynamic with his sister Victoria Verstappen, who was also interested in driving and was as talented as he was.

In an exclusive interview with RaceFans in Monza in 2023, the Dutch driver said:

“I think she had a lot of potential. There were a few instances where my dad would spend two days preparing everything like he would do with me, making sure everything was perfect for her to drive. Then she would drive for like 20 laps, and then she’d be like ‘that’s it for me for today’. I think my sister probably had the same amount of talent as I had when I was little, but she just didn’t want it enough."

"She liked it, but not enough to, like, fight for it, be fit, be ready. That’s fine, as long as you realise that. If you really want it, if you really want to fight for it, even when let’s say your dad is not really focussed on you, if you make him realise, make him see that ‘I want to do this as well’ – I was 100% sure that my dad would have gone all the way for her as well."

Victoria Verstappen is often seen in the F1 paddock with her family, extending her support to Max Verstappen during race weekends. She has also been present on a couple of occasions when he won the title.

