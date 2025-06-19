Max Verstappen on path to surpass Lewis Hamilton’s legendary F1 record

Max Verstappen began his stint at Red Bull Racing with a win at the 2016 Spanish GP. The Dutchman hasn't looked back since and is now a four-time world champion. The Red Bull driver passed Michael Schumacher’s record at the 2025 Canadian GP and is now on the way to chasing Lewis Hamilton's F1 record.

Max Verstappen equaled F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record after the Imola GP win for the number of podiums with a team in F1 history. Schumacher set the record during his stint with Ferrari in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Michael Schumacher won five consecutive championships with Ferrari and stood on the podium 116 times during his stint setting the record at the time. Max Verstappen surpassed Schumacher's record after the P2 finish at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

However, the Dutchman isn't the record setter despite passing Schumacher as seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton had surpassed the German’s record during his time at Mercedes. Max Verstappen, who now sits on 117 podiums with Red Bull Racing, now chases after his 2021 F1 rival Hamilton’s record.

Lewis Hamilton raced for Mercedes from 2013 to 2024 and won six driver's titles and eight constructors' championships with the Brackley-based team. During his time at Mercedes, the Briton stood on the podium 153 times, which included 84 wins. 75% of Hamilton's F1 career podiums were achieved during his stint at Mercedes.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has been with Red Bull for over 9 years, and the completion of the 2025 season will mark a decade with the Milton Keynes outfit. The Dutchman has so far managed to win 65 races, finished second 34 times, and third 17 times.

The four-time F1 champion’s current contract with Red Bull runs until the end of the 2028 F1 season, giving Verstappen three and a half guaranteed seasons to surpass Lewis Hamilton's record. However, with the rumors of Max moving to another team circling the paddock, his stint at Red Bull might come to an early end.

Christian Horner addresses Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull amid the exit rumors

Red Bull continues to struggle with the RB21, raising speculations about Max Verstappen making a move for the 2026 season. The Dutchman has been linked to Mercedes and Aston Martin in recent times.

However, Red Bull TP Christian Horner recently addressed Verstappen's future at Red Bull. When questioned if his star driver would leave the team anytime soon, Horner said,

“No. He has always been loyal to the team and Red Bull in general. We have grown together. He came here as a teenager and is now a 27-year-old father and four-time world champion. With Max you know where you stand. I still think he feels very good here.”

Rumors suggest that the Silverstone-based team had made a $300 million offer to the four-time champion for a three-year contract.

