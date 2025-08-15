Max Verstappen and Penelope Kvyat surf together as Kelly Piquet shares their water adventure video

Max Verstappen is ensuring to enjoy the Formula 1 mid-season break to the fullest, and he recently swapped his racing gear for the ocean waves. The 27-year-old went surfing with Penelope Kvyat, the daughter of his partner, Kelly Piquet.Kelly, who has often offered fans a glimpse into the summer vacation of the family, took to her Instagram story to share the video. In the video, the Red Bull Racing driver, who held on to what appeared to be an electric-powered surfboard, with Penelope perched comfortably on his back as the pair glided across the ocean waves.The video, which has continued to garner reaction across the Formula 1 community, largely offers a glimpse into the life of Max Verstappen away from the high-octane world of racing. The four-time world champion is largely famous for his precision-guided race craft, albeit little is known of Verstappen away from the race track.Max Verstappen and Kely Piquet have been together since 2020, and the couple had their first child together, Lily, earlier in May. Verstappen has often spoken about how being a father has shaped him in recent times, and during the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Dutch driver detailed how his family helps him move past challenging race weekends.Max Verstappen speaks about how his family helps him move past difficult race weekendsDuring the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, which marked the 200th race of Max Verstappen with the Red Bull Racing outfit, he opened up on how his family helps him get past challenging race weekends. Verstappen detailed how he tends to forget about the difficulties he had encountered when he gets home to his family.The four-time world champion, who featured in the short documentary made by the Red Bull team to celebrate his milestone race, stressed how his little family makes the difficult moments much easier when away from the track.“When you have a disappointing result like this, you have to keep your head up and keep going. Even when you have a bad race or weekend, when you get back home, does it really matter does it? You see the little baby, little girl smiling at you, and you it's like it's ok, life goes on, and at the end of the day, that’s the most important… your little family.” (12:13 onwards).The 2025 season has indeed proven to be a challenging campaign for Max Verstappen. The 27-year-old has only been able to muster up two race victories from the first 14 rounds of the campaign. Verstappen is also on his longest run without a podium finish, six, since his promotion to the Red Bull Racing outfit in 2016. The Dutch driver will, however, have his sights set on putting an end to this drought when he takes to his home Grand Prix in Zandvoort for the next race on the F1 calendar.