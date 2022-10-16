Max Verstappen a 'perfect example of what a World Champion should be', says former F1 champion

Max Verstappen is the perfect world champion in former driver Mario Andretti's eyes. Andretti praised the young Red Bull driver for his dominance this season and believes that he will be a tough one to beat.

Appearing on Sky F1's show 'Any Driven Monday', Andretti gave us an insight into Max Verstappen's 2022 season. He said:

“There’s nothing better than being able to repeat a championship, especially after all that went on at the end of last year, doubts and so on and so forth.”

He continued:

“But he is deserving, as you can see, obviously, in the best possible way – dominating so far this season, and he will probably dominate the rest of the way. He’s just a perfect example of what a World Champion should be.”

Mario Andretti was praiseworthy towards Red Bull as a team and believes that Max Verstappen is 'complete' now. He further said:

“He’s where he needs to be right now, I mean he’s complete. That’s all I can say. When he is so capable in qualifying, that’s a premium where you start up front in Formula 1. And then his racecraft is superb, of course – a lot of credit to the team [there] because the strategies are always right on. When you have all that going for you, that’s it."

Several people questioned Verstappen's controversial title win in 2021. However, 2022 has been an extremely dominating season for the 25-year-old where he barely had any off-week. Further, Red Bull's spot on strategies were a big part of the team's wins where they looked inevitable as a unit.

Red Bull boss hails team efforts as Max Verstappen wins again in 2022

Christian Horner credited his team with Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominating victories this season. While the team was on the backfoot in the early stages of the season, they still managed a great comeback.

Describing the extra pressure this year, Horner lauded the team's incredible work as he told the media:

"I think for the team to do what we did last year, and to turn up with a car as competitive as we have, being the last team to transition onto it, under massive pressure this year with the cost cap and everything else, it's been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears go into it."

Red Bull and Max Verstappen faced two DNFs at the start of the season and were not as fast as the Ferraris. However, through developments, the team ultimately caught up and is arguably the fastest car on the grid right now.

